Harnett was crowned leading apprentice in Ireland at the final meeting of the season at the Curragh and celebrated in style aboard the Aidan O'Brien-trained odds-on favourite.

Choctaw Nation was sent off the 4/9 favourite for the Irish European Breeders Fund Maiden following a promising debut second and got the job done with a three and a quarter-length verdict over 20/1 shot Favour Royal.

The winning rider could hardly been more impressed with a horse cut to 25/1 (from 40s) for next year's Derby by Paddy Power, Sky Bet and Betfair.

Harnett told Racing TV: "This horse gave me a feel that no other horse has ever given me. I think he's a proper horse.

"What stands to him is his attitude as well, I cantered down to the start in front and he just had his ears pricked, he was happy to do anything I asked him. He stood in the stalls for quite a bit because it was such a big field and he popped out lovely and it didn't matter if he was up front on his own or anything, he's just so straightforward.

"It took me back a bit when I gave him a click at the two (furlong marker), he more lengthened than anything. He hit the line really well and he took a lot of pulling up so I'll be keeping my eye on him next year now!"