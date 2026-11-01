Ireland's Champion Flat Apprentice Paddy Harnett was hugely impressed by Choctaw Nation at the Curragh on Sunday.
Harnett was crowned leading apprentice in Ireland at the final meeting of the season at the Curragh and celebrated in style aboard the Aidan O'Brien-trained odds-on favourite.
Choctaw Nation was sent off the 4/9 favourite for the Irish European Breeders Fund Maiden following a promising debut second and got the job done with a three and a quarter-length verdict over 20/1 shot Favour Royal.
The winning rider could hardly been more impressed with a horse cut to 25/1 (from 40s) for next year's Derby by Paddy Power, Sky Bet and Betfair.
Harnett told Racing TV: "This horse gave me a feel that no other horse has ever given me. I think he's a proper horse.
"What stands to him is his attitude as well, I cantered down to the start in front and he just had his ears pricked, he was happy to do anything I asked him. He stood in the stalls for quite a bit because it was such a big field and he popped out lovely and it didn't matter if he was up front on his own or anything, he's just so straightforward.
"It took me back a bit when I gave him a click at the two (furlong marker), he more lengthened than anything. He hit the line really well and he took a lot of pulling up so I'll be keeping my eye on him next year now!"
On his title victory, Harnett said: "It's magic, I'd like to thank everybody who has supported me over the year, and through the years as well as I wouldn't be here without them. To start the last day of the season with a winner in the first race for Aidan O'Brien in the Coolmore silks is crazy and I'd just like to thank him very much.
"Obviously in this game there are loads of bumps and I've learnt that you can't do much about them.
"This season has been amazing, from losing my 5lb claim to finish second on Happy Pharoah to Scandinavia in Leopardstown, that was a huge thrill as well. I've ridden loads of winners for Donnacha (O'Brien) as well so I'd like to thank him a lot.
"It's special."
O'Brien went on to complete a double as Amelia Earhart (2/1 favourite) won the Group 3 QuinnBet Loughbrown Stakes under Gavin Ryan.
The winning jockey said: "It's been a very tough season, probably my further down on winners and rides so to get this the last day is great. Aidan has always been a great supporter. She's a filly with the class in the race and she's like riding a colt - a big, strong girl. We travelled really smooth and really loves her racing.
"Aidan's horses are tough hardy horses. It's great to be associated and to be able to get on some of their backs."
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