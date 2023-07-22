Curragh inspect for Sunday meeting with rain forecast

Sporting Life
Curragh racegoers battle the elements on Saturday
Curragh racegoers battle the elements on Saturday

By Sporting Life
20:02 · SAT July 22, 2023

Sunday’s meeting at the Curragh must survive a 7.30am precautionary inspection due to the threat of heavy rain.

Saturday’s meeting began in decent conditions but by the time of the Juddmonte Irish Oaks, subsequently won in dramatic style by Savethelastdance, heavy rain had begun to fall.

It continued until the conclusion of the card and as a result the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board officials thought it was best to call an inspection to be on the safe side.

Brendan Sheridan, IHRB clerk of the course said on Saturday evening: “We have had persistent heavy rain since the Irish Oaks earlier today and having spoken with Met Éireann, they are a bit unsure about how much further rain will fall at the Curragh overnight and into tomorrow.

“They said we could get anything from 8mm up to 15mm or more, it is just a bit uncertain at the moment. However, the track is currently raceable but we will hold a precautionary inspection at 7.30am tomorrow morning.”

