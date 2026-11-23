However, although getting off the mark over fences at the first time of asking, the gelded son of Crystal Ocean, was forced to work hard for the victory, with stablemate Reckless Spending pushing him all the way to the line.

After creating a big impression when winning both of his starts over hurdles last season, the Nicky Henderson-trained five-year-old made an instant impact over the larger obstacles in the Conferences At Huntingdon ‘Chasing Excellence’ Beginners’ Chase .

For much of the extended two-mile-seven-furlong contest, the 10/11 favourite was content to sit in behind Reckless Spending, before outjumping his stablemate over the last leaving the back straight for the final time to take control of matters up front.

After getting in tight at the penultimate fence, the odds-on favourite was joined once again by Reckless Spending, who after jumping the last upsides, threw the gauntlet down to his better-fancied stablemate.

However, it was Crystal Island who got the better of the argument, with Grade One-winning rider de Boinville driving his mount out to score by a neck, much to the delight of his triumphant connections.

Barney said: “He needed the run really, so he should come on loads for that, hopefully. The other horse is a good horse, and it was first time over close on three miles, so I’m pleased with him.

“He is a young horse, and it was his first time over fences, so he will come on loads for it. We were going to go to Cheltenham, and then we were going to go to Ascot, but the ground was too hard, but here I think it was ideal.

“It was a step up in trip for him, and for a young horse it is a big ask, especially on his first time over fences, so I think he has done very well. He is unbeaten, that is the main thing, and he is in the right hands. I think we will see much more of him next time, but that next race will be interesting.

“Personally, I would think about going back to two and a half miles, but those races aren’t around, so that is why we are here at this distance."

While Crystal Island was left unchanged at 25/1 for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival by Paddy Power, Barney admitted that a bid to go one better in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup remains on the agenda for Jango Baie.

He added: “I would like to see Jango out shortly, but we will know a bit more this week. The King George is off the radar, but the Gold Cup is on the radar."

Double up for Fehily

Double The Dance showed an impressive resolve to open his account under rules with a battling success in the Annual Members At Huntingdon Maiden Hurdle.

Having finished second in all three of his bumper starts last season, the Noel Fehily Racing-owned gelded son of Maxios made no mistake on his switch to hurdles.

Although jumping at the last almost as one alongside Big Win, the 100/30 chance pulled out more when it mattered most to prevail by a half a length under Freddie Mitchell.

Jamie Moore, who trains Double The Dance with his brother Josh, said: “He used to be a weak finisher before, but Freddie has ridden him perfectly.

“When horses have to jump hurdles, they finish their races off better, and that is what he has done today. You can just fill the lungs a bit every time they jump.

“Last season he would have been beaten from two out, but he knuckled down after the last and regained the lead, which was great. We will find a novice hurdle for him under a penalty next, and hopefully he can progress from here.”