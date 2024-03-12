Cross-Country Chase abandoned

Following 11mm of rainfall throughout yesterday, there has been no improvement in the conditions on the Cross-Country course and areas of the track remain unraceable.

The forecast for the remainder of the week continues to look unsettled, with further showers likely on both Thursday and Friday.

There will therefore be insufficient improvement to the Cross-Country course and the decision has been taken not to reschedule the Glenfarclas Cross-Country Chase at this year’s Festival.

Due to the abandonment, the revised race times for today are as follows: Race 1 – 1345, Race 2 – 1430, Race 3 – 1515, Race 4 – 1600, Race 5 – N/A, Race 6 – 1650, Race 7 – 1730.

The going on the regulation Old and New courses is described as soft, heavy in places.