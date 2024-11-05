Croke Park makes winning chase debut at Fairyhouse

Croke Park was a winner over fences at the first time of asking when taking the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase at Fairyhouse.

The six-year-old was purchased by Gordon Elliott for Gigginstown House Stud at a cost of £400,000 after his point-to-point career, which included one success from two runs. Under rules he was the runner-up on his sole bumper start before a novice hurdling campaign that brought about mixed fortunes. The winner of his debut over obstacles and then the Grade Three Monkfield Novice Hurdle, he was subsequently last home in the Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle and then was pulled up in the Sefton Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree.

