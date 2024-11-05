Croke Park makes winning chase debut at Fairyhouse

Croke Park was a winner over fences at the first time of asking when taking the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase at Fairyhouse.
The six-year-old was purchased by Gordon Elliott for Gigginstown House Stud at a cost of £400,000 after his point-to-point career, which included one success from two runs.
Under rules he was the runner-up on his sole bumper start before a novice hurdling campaign that brought about mixed fortunes.
The winner of his debut over obstacles and then the Grade Three Monkfield Novice Hurdle, he was subsequently last home in the Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle and then was pulled up in the Sefton Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree.
A switch the steeplechasing was awaiting him this term and under Jack Kennedy he was the 2/5 favourite for his first run over fences.
After making all of the running in a field of four, the gelding generally jumped well and held off a challenge from Willie Mullins’ Iris Emery to score by three-quarters of a length.
“It was grand, Jack said he was only doing what he had to do and he was very idle in front, but there is a lot of improvement in him. It’s a nice starting point,” said Elliott.
“He’ll go with an ease in the ground as well. He could end up back here in the Drinmore, it wouldn’t shock me. He won a Grade Three in Navan last year and we had a few problems after. We’ll see how he is and see where he slots in, we’ve plenty of horses for that division.”
