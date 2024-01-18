Crisford team aim to rule again in BetMGM Winter Oaks

The father-son partnership captured the 10-furlong fillies’ handicap 12 months ago with Al Agaila, who went on to claim Listed honours in France later in the year. Oh So Grand is following the same route as Al Agaila, with the four-year-old having posted an emphatic success in the BetMGM Winter Oaks Trial over the course and distance in December.

Twirling meanwhile has raced exclusively over a mile in four career starts so far. The daughter of Churchill recorded a pair of novice wins at Kempton Park before going down by a neck in third on her handicap debut at Lingfield Park last month.

Simon Crisford said: “Both Oh So Grand and Twirling are in good form and we have been very happy with their preparations for this race.

“Both of them will need to run career-best figures to feature, but we are hopeful that they are capable of doing that.”

Oh So Grand’s jockey Jack Mitchell told Sky Sports Racing: “She is in great form. I had a sit on her the other day and she seems to have come out of the trial very well. A lot went wrong that day as I was drawn a bit wide and had to get in. Luckily, there was an even pace, which allowed me to creep into it without having to sit and sprint.

“We got racing three [furlongs] out and I remember David Egan rushed pass me on the outside, which took her by surprise. I had to get her back on an even keel so I could have one clear run at them and, to be fair to her, she showed a good turn of foot to hit the line strong.

“She definitely has character but, on the whole, she is very straightforward for all that she lugs a bit under pressure. She stays very well, as she proved at Newcastle the time before. This looks a competitive race as always, but she goes there in good form.”