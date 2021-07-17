Mark Crehan suspended for 28 days after failing to ride out Aerion Power for first place

The 3lb claimer mistook the half-furlong marker for the winning post when in front on the Sir Michael Stoute-trained three-year-old.

Colony Queen, trained by John Mackie and ridden by Connor Beasley, took advantage to score by a neck. Spanish Archer was just a nose away in third place.

Crehan is banned from July 31 to August 27 inclusive.

The stewards report on britishhorseracing.com read: “Having heard his evidence and viewed recordings of the race, they found he had mistaken the ½ furlong marker for the winning post and as such had stopped riding prematurely. Crehan was found in breach of Rule (F)37 and guilty of failing to ride out on a horse that would have finished first and was suspended for 28 days.”