Craven Stakes and Nell Gwyn Stakes reaction from Timeform

Timeform reporter David Cleary reacts to Wednesday's Nell Gwyn Stakes and Thursday's Craven Stakes.
For the second day running the main classic trial at the Craven meeting went to an unheralded runner who looked to be thoroughly exposed judged on their form at two. However, whereas the Nell Gwyn was a closely fought affair, the Craven Stakes was won in comprehensive fashion by Haatem. He had looked barely useful as a juvenile, so this has to represent quite a bit of improvement, the question to answer is how much.
Haatem hadn't run beyond seven furlongs at two, so the step up to a mile may well have been a factor in his improvement. He was also well positioned and travelled efficiently in a race where two of his main opponents, Alcantor and Native Approach, got little cover and pulled their chance away. That pair were evidently well below their best; their market rival Eben Shaddad fared better, though he too was keener than ideal and lacked a turn of foot when he went in pursuit of the winner. There was clearly an element of the race falling apart in the Craven.
Haatem, unlike Pretty Crystal the day before, at least holds a Guineas entry, and obviously his classic prospects look better than they did beforehand, though it would be surprising were he good enough to follow up in two weeks time.
There were just three 1000 Guineas entries in the field for the Nell Gwyn, but they included one of the ante-post market leaders for the classic in the shape of the unbeaten Dance Sequence.
She had looked an exciting prospect when winning the Oh So Sharp Stakes over the Nell Gwyn course and distance in the autumn, and looked to have a lot going for her on her return, sent off a shade of odds-on.
However, she'd looked green when produced to challenge in the Oh So Sharp and in hindsight that may not have been just inexperience – Dance Sequence really ought to have won again, but she wandered and faltered after coming to challenge in the final furlong.
That allowed Pretty Crystal to scrap out a neck victory.
She had had four goes without success in Group 3 company at two. However, that experience clearly stood her in good stead and she showed a willing attitude to prevail. Pretty Crystal was emulating her dam, who was a winner at Group 3 level as well.
This form looks no more than useful and whether she can score at a higher level must be doubtful.
Dance Sequence has more potential to win a big race, but she evidently needs to knuckle down better. With that in mind, the addition of headgear wouldn't be a surprise.