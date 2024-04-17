Craven Stakes and Nell Gwyn Stakes reaction from Timeform

Craven Stakes reaction, April 18

For the second day running the main classic trial at the Craven meeting went to an unheralded runner who looked to be thoroughly exposed judged on their form at two. However, whereas the Nell Gwyn was a closely fought affair, the Craven Stakes was won in comprehensive fashion by Haatem. He had looked barely useful as a juvenile, so this has to represent quite a bit of improvement, the question to answer is how much.

Haatem hadn't run beyond seven furlongs at two, so the step up to a mile may well have been a factor in his improvement. He was also well positioned and travelled efficiently in a race where two of his main opponents, Alcantor and Native Approach, got little cover and pulled their chance away. That pair were evidently well below their best; their market rival Eben Shaddad fared better, though he too was keener than ideal and lacked a turn of foot when he went in pursuit of the winner. There was clearly an element of the race falling apart in the Craven.

Haatem, unlike Pretty Crystal the day before, at least holds a Guineas entry, and obviously his classic prospects look better than they did beforehand, though it would be surprising were he good enough to follow up in two weeks time.