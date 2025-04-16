Craven Stakes analysis as Field Of Gold saunters to Craven Stakes success at Newmarket

Ben Linfoot assesses the chances of Field Of Gold in the Betfred 2000 Guineas after his impressive victory in the bet365 Craven Stakes.

The QIPCO 2000 Guineas has never been won by John Gosden. He’s won the Derby (twice), the Oaks (four times), the 1000 Guineas (just once), the St Leger (five times), the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (on three occasions) and five Breeders’ Cup races amongst an array of other top-level prizes. But never the 2000 Guineas. The first Classic of the season, right on his doorstep. Why not? Well, in general he brings his three-year-olds along slowly, often targeting Royal Ascot in June instead and nurturing them to peak in the second half of the campaign. Since 1997 he has run just nine colts in the 2000 Guineas and only one of them – Kingman – went really close when he was beaten half a length by Night Of Thunder in 2014. A horse he beat before and after the Guineas in style. Kingman was his Guineas horse that got away. But now, 11 years on, one of Kingman's son’s offers Gosden the chance to right his Guineas wrong. For Field Of Gold has just crushed his Craven Stakes rivals in the style of a top-class colt.

FULL REPORT: Kieran Shoemark and Field Of Gold cruise home

This is a big colt for the Gosdens, in more ways then one. Physically, yes, he looks to have grown from two to three, reported to have a big back end and the presence to pick him apart from his contemporaries. But he’s also big in another sense. Things didn’t go well for the Clarehaven yard in 2024. The post-Frankie Dettori era began without fireworks. Stable jockey Kieran Shoemark was under scrutiny from the outset. Gosden couldn’t supply him with the ammunition Frankie had had over the years. Gosden had one British Group One winner all year, Audience in the Lockinge at Newbury in May and he was ridden by Rab Havlin. In the same race Shoemark was fourth on 2/1 favourite Inspiral. So Field Of Gold is big for John and Thady Gosden as they look to rebuild. He’s big for Shoemark as he looks to establish himself as the deserving incumbent as Gosden’s top man. And he’s now a big favourite for the 2000 Guineas, 11/4 with both Sky Bet and Paddy Power. Shorter still at 5/2 in other places. Watching the Craven back, it’s easy to see why. They didn’t go quick early, but that wouldn’t necessarily be a positive for Field Of Gold. At this stage he looks a miler, but on pedigree he could get further and given his size you might worry he wouldn’t have the gears for a Guineas. On this evidence, fear not. He was a little fresh under Shoemark, but he got lots of cover and travelled sweetly. Shoemark pulled him off the rail looking for racing room after halfway and he was notably going best inside the final quarter mile. Once asked to go and win his race, challenging between Wimbledon Hawkeye and Benevento towards the stands’ rail, he lengthened, impressively, charging up the rising ground to win by three-and-a-half lengths. Cue the drastic price slash for the 2000 Guineas on May 3.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Is he a worthy favourite? Yes he is. Aidan O’Brien’s best two-year-olds look to have been slow to come to hand, The Lion In Winter missing the Guineas entirely as the master of Ballydoyle bids to win the Newmarket Classic for the first time since 2019. He’ll bring a talented challenge, there is no doubt, but a fit and firing Field Of Gold, with this trial success over the course and distance under his belt, looks to have a better chance. Then there’s the Godolphin challenge. Opera Ballo was way too keen in the Craven, pulling for his head on his first go on grass and giving himself no chance of seeing out his race. He’s a lot to learn in a short space of time. Stablemate Aomori City raced more efficiently but was put in his place by Field Of Gold. Dewhurst winner Shadow Of Light now looks the Charlie Appleby number one, but he has to prove himself at three and over a mile. Juddmonte have the strongest of hands. Cosmic Year could be anything. Jonquil looked a three-year-old miler out of the top drawer himself in the Greenham. But Field Of Gold looks the owners’ number one.

Field Of Gold is away and clear in the Craven