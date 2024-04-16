Craven Meeting day one review as Ten Bob Tony wins for Ed Walker

Graham Clark reviews the action from day one of the Craven Meeting at Newmarket as Ten Bob Tony wins for Ed Walker.

Ten Bob Tony worth the fee Owner Simon Sadler arrived at Newmarket on Tuesday with no experience of having a runner in a Classic, but he left dreaming of the prospect of Ten Bob Tony making an appearance in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas following his comeback success. Last sighted finishing sixth on his Group Three debut in the rearranged Horris Hill Stakes over course and distance in November the Night Of Thunder colt, who is named after Sadler’s dad, resumed his progression in the bet365 EBF Conditions Stakes. Travelling strongly into contention the 7/1 chance picked up well once asked for his maximum effort in the seven furlong contest by Tom Marquand before holding off 4/5 favourite Boiling Point by a length to complete a double for trainer Ed Walker. Sadler said: “He is named after my dad. My dad was a market trader in the north west, and for a while he ran 50p stalls, and Ten Bob Tony was his nickname. "The horse was his birthday present as I had not really got him much in the way of birthday presents recently other than socks and chocolates so I got him a racehorse. “It is up to Ed if he wants to run him in the 2000 Guineas as I’m completely new to this game. I’ll take Ed’s lead as he seems to know what he is doing. “If Ed says fine go for it then we will, if not we will go for something else.” An outing in the 2000 Guineas for Ten Bob Tony, who was trimmed from 100/1 into 40/1 for the opening colts’ Classic by Paddy Power, seems more likely than unlikely according to Walker. The Lambourn handler said: “We had him entered in the Craven, Greenham, a handicap and this. We were umming and ahhing about the ground, and me and Simon had many conversations, and came up with the right result and came here. “For a breeze-up horse he is a very laid back type, but he has been working well. I got the tactics wrong in the Horris Hill last time. I think we have to roll the dice in the Guineas.”

Getting a Kikk out of Frankel half-brother Kikkuli has a long way to go to emulate the exploits of his half-brother Frankel, but he got his own win tally up and running when pulling out plenty to strike gold at the second time of asking in the Alex Scott Maiden Stakes. Finding only subsequent Listed scorer Zoum Zoum too strong on his debut over course and distance in November the son of Kingman was not to be denied in the seven furlong event when prevailing by a neck under Ryan Moore. . Harry Charlton, trainer, said of the 5/2 chance: “That was a big step forward and it was good seeing him putting his head in front and doing it. “There was a moment 100 yards out where I thought Charlie’s (Appleby) horse (Creative Story) had a head of steam up, but he stuck his head out. It was nice to see a willing attitude on top of everything. “Visually, it looked like he could have got swamped, but Ryan said he gave him everything when he needed it, which is a good trait to have. He is 33 kilograms heavier than he was last year. “Ryan said there is something in there, but not to force it yet. We will take our time and see what the Juddmonte team wants to do. I’ve not got any big plans just yet.” Leeds United star Georginio Rutter might have been off target with Bopedro, who finished eighth behind Hafeet Alain (20/1) in the Mutasaabeq New For 2024 Handicap, however the French footballer was far from disappointed. Rutter said: “I like this sport, and I like the atmosphere on the racecourse. While today he didn’t win, hopefully he will next time. “It was my dream to get involved in racing when I was younger, and it was my dad who took me to the races at the beginning. “I’ve got a two year old as well, and hopefully she will race in June, but we will see. "We don’t know how good she is yet, but she trains well with David (O'Meara), who is a good trainer. I might get more as the season goes on.” As for the winner connections could look to step the Ed Walker-trained eight year old up to Listed level on his next start following his nose success in the mile prize. Alastair Donald, representing winning owner P K Siu, said: “He has been a great old servant. Ed said he had worked the house down. “The Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot might be out of the bag, unless it rains, but we will probably have to think about running in a Listed race now.”

