Timeform's David Cleary was in attendance at Newmarket and Newbury last week and he's written up his paddock observations with a view to finding future winners.

As ever with the change in the racing seasons, there was a distinct change in tempo last week. After three days at Aintree, casting an eye over top jumping talent, it was a hectic spell of Classic trials, mixed in with maidens and novices bursting with potential over five successive days at Newmarket and Newbury. I wrote last week about the trials for the Guineas, or at least the winners, but perhaps the trials winner I liked the most was Canberra Legend, who landed the listed Feilden Stakes at Newmarket. As might be guessed, Canberra Legend is by Australia, though he isn't typical of his sire's stock, being a strong, rangy colt. Canberra Legend had shown inexperience when winning at Newcastle on debut in February and he still didn't look the finished article, racing-wise, on Wednesday. However, the way he rallied to lead close home was most encouraging and he seems sure to progress again. Thankfully, connections have resisted the temptation to drop him back a furlong for the Guineas – he was taken out at this week's forfeit stage – and a Derby trial as the next step towards Epsom is surely on the cards. Canberra Legend is a half-brother to Youth Spirit, who finished fourth in the Feilden before going on to win the Chester Vase, and he seems likely to relish the Derby distance. Runner-up Kolsai and Godolphin second string Regal Honour are two others worth mentioning from the Feilden. Kolsai, who looked to have done well since last year, has stamina on the dam's side of his pedigree, but he shaped like rather less of a stayer than the winner. Kolsai has an entry in the Irish Guineas and while that might be a step up in class that's beyond him, the drop back to a mile at listed/Group 3 level might well pay dividends. Regal Honour didn't look so forward as most of the Feilden field, so it perhaps wasn't surprising that his effort flattened out late on. He travelled nicely and made his ground well, so would be well worth another try at this sort of level.

Canberra Legend isn't the only Derby entry for the James Ferguson yard. His stable-companion Like A Tiger, who holds one, landed a gamble later on the card in the mile-and-a-quarter handicap. Like A Tiger was winning off a mark of just 83, but he did so in such clear-cut fashion that a step up to listed or minor pattern company looks the logical next move. Unlike Canberra Legend, Like A Tiger may find himself stretched by the full Derby distance; however, a listed contest at Wednesday's trip may well be within his capabilities. As for possible Classic fillies, a name from left-field emerged in the form of Gather Ye Rosebuds in the mile-and-a-quarter fillies maiden at Newbury on Friday. Making her debut and sent off at 33/1, Gather Ye Rosebuds showed signs of inexperience, but she impressed with the way she went through the race and even more with the gap she opened up to those behind in the last quarter-mile. A well-made filly, Gather Ye Rosebuds ran to a high level for a debutant, that take on the form backed up by an excellent time. Although she wouldn't be a certainty on pedigree to stay an extra two furlongs, the manner in which she finished her race on testing ground certainly augurs well. In fact, it's slightly more of a concern that Gather Ye Rosebuds may need testing going to show to best advantage. Gather Ye Rosebuds isn't entered in the Oaks at the moment, but if she can build on this in something like the listed fillies race on Lockinge day, she could well find herself supplemented for Epsom. Overall, her race looks sure to throw up winners, with the runner-up Maman Joon, another newcomer, a shoo-in for a similar contest. That maiden was followed by a £50,000 novice over the same trip, one of the new Darley-sponsored series, which has replaced a much less valuable conditions race on the card. Ironically, the field was very similar to what might have been expected in the discontinued race. Just seven were declared, five lined-up, three of them winners, the Charlie Appleby-trained favourite Military Order confirming the potential of his win at two with a convincing victory. This race was more steadily run than the fillies maiden, and Military Order dictated, but the way he travelled and then quickly put the race to bed augur well. He looked the part at two and has progressed over the winter, every reason to think there is quite a bit more to come this year. He's a brother to Adayar and a good showing in a Derby trial may well see him follow that one's route to Epsom. Appleby's yard had introduced a pair of promising three-year-old fillies at Newmarket earlier in the week. The good-looking Silver Lady was well supported all day and didn't disappoint in the mile maiden, while Spring Dawn, a typically compact Kodiac in appearance, caught the eye late on after running green in a similar race over a furlong shorter. Silver Lady is bred in the purple and clearly very well regarded, no surprise to hear that she has a route mapped out to the Coronation Stakes. Spring Dawn will have her sights set rather lower, but there are races to be won with her. There were some interesting fillies up against Silver Lady, not least the pair that followed her home, Never Ending and Rowayeh. Never Ending, her stable's second string, was still green on just her second outing, but her late progress under a considerate ride augurs well. The Gosden yard had a moderate week, without a winner over the five days and with plenty running stinkers, so Never Ending's effort is probably all the more commendable. Rowayeh looked the Shadwell second string on paper, but she's a well-made filly, a better type than most in the field, and she stepped up a good deal on her debut effort, There's a fair bit more to come from both of these.