Crambo set for Ascot treble bid in Howden Long Walk Hurdle

Having won the Grade One prize in 2023, the eight-year-old successfully retained his crown in the extended three mile prize 12 months ago when getting up late on to defeat Hiddenvalley Lake by a head.

Crambo is likely to face a few new challengers in attempt to become only the fourth horse to win the race on at least three occasions, but O’Brien is looking forward to the challenge.

He said: "It is a race that suits him. I felt last year, in particular, that he put so much effort into the Long Walk that it impacted on the rest of his season and he then had a bad fall at Cheltenham in the Stayers' Hurdle.

“I think the race is probably a little bit deeper this year, but will turn up though and do his job.

"We are really looking forward to him running and I’m very hopeful of a big run. Fingers crossed he can bring his A-game on Saturday."

Although Crambo failed to beat a rival home on his return to action at the Berkshire track in last month's Grade Two Ladbrokes Ascot Hurdle, it was a run O’Brien admits will not be lost on the Saddler Maker gelding come the weekend.

O’Brien said: "His last run was on good to soft ground over just shy of two and a half miles so he was always up against it, but it served its purpose and we got a run into him.

“He is getting cuter, and you have to do different things with him now, and that is why we wanted to get a run into him.

“He is in great form at home so hopefully he can go back there and defend his crown.”