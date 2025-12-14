Menu icon
Fergal O'Brien with Stayers' Hurdle hope Crambo
Fergal O'Brien with Crambo

Crambo set for Ascot treble bid in Howden Long Walk Hurdle

By Graham Clark
Horse Racing
Sun December 14, 2025 · 6h ago

Fergal O’Brien is confident Crambo can bring his A-game to the table at Ascot on Saturday when bidding to secure a hat-trick of wins in the Howden Long Walk Hurdle.

Having won the Grade One prize in 2023, the eight-year-old successfully retained his crown in the extended three mile prize 12 months ago when getting up late on to defeat Hiddenvalley Lake by a head.

Crambo is likely to face a few new challengers in attempt to become only the fourth horse to win the race on at least three occasions, but O’Brien is looking forward to the challenge.

He said: "It is a race that suits him. I felt last year, in particular, that he put so much effort into the Long Walk that it impacted on the rest of his season and he then had a bad fall at Cheltenham in the Stayers' Hurdle.

“I think the race is probably a little bit deeper this year, but will turn up though and do his job.

"We are really looking forward to him running and I’m very hopeful of a big run. Fingers crossed he can bring his A-game on Saturday."

Although Crambo failed to beat a rival home on his return to action at the Berkshire track in last month's Grade Two Ladbrokes Ascot Hurdle, it was a run O’Brien admits will not be lost on the Saddler Maker gelding come the weekend.

O’Brien said: "His last run was on good to soft ground over just shy of two and a half miles so he was always up against it, but it served its purpose and we got a run into him.

“He is getting cuter, and you have to do different things with him now, and that is why we wanted to get a run into him.

“He is in great form at home so hopefully he can go back there and defend his crown.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

