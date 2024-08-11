Joseph O’Brien’s Kodi Bear colt was a winner on debut, beating subsequent July Stakes hero Whistlejacket, but was then only seventh in both the Coventry Stakes and the Anglesey.

The former run was a narrower loss than the placing suggests, however, and in France he stepped up to seven furlongs when partnered by Ryan Moore at Group Three level.

On good ground and in a field of five, he was always well placed and as the race developed, it became evident that he was much the best, with the contest effectively won a furlong from home.

Striding out across the line, Cowardofthecounty was eventually a length-and-a-half winner from the highly-regarded Houquetot.

“He had some nice form and was impressive first time out and the extra furlong obviously helped him today,” said Shane Cross, assistant trainer to O’Brien.

“He’s a fine, big colt and Ryan said he relished it, finishing the race good and straight. It’s great to be going home with a winner.”

Moore added: “He won well on debut, a lot of the form has started working out well and the step up to seven (furlongs) suited him. He won well, he’s a horse with a good future ahead of him.”

Moore went on to complete a double when partnering Ombudsman to victory in the Listed Nureyev Stakes for John and Thady Gosden.