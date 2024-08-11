Cowardofthecounty proved toughest of the field to take the Prix Francois Boutin at Deauville.
Joseph O’Brien’s Kodi Bear colt was a winner on debut, beating subsequent July Stakes hero Whistlejacket, but was then only seventh in both the Coventry Stakes and the Anglesey.
The former run was a narrower loss than the placing suggests, however, and in France he stepped up to seven furlongs when partnered by Ryan Moore at Group Three level.
On good ground and in a field of five, he was always well placed and as the race developed, it became evident that he was much the best, with the contest effectively won a furlong from home.
Striding out across the line, Cowardofthecounty was eventually a length-and-a-half winner from the highly-regarded Houquetot.
“He had some nice form and was impressive first time out and the extra furlong obviously helped him today,” said Shane Cross, assistant trainer to O’Brien.
“He’s a fine, big colt and Ryan said he relished it, finishing the race good and straight. It’s great to be going home with a winner.”
Moore added: “He won well on debut, a lot of the form has started working out well and the step up to seven (furlongs) suited him. He won well, he’s a horse with a good future ahead of him.”
Moore went on to complete a double when partnering Ombudsman to victory in the Listed Nureyev Stakes for John and Thady Gosden.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.