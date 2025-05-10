Coventry Stakes target as Albert Einstein makes winning start

The much-vaunted Albert Einstein made an impressive start to his career by winning the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden at Naas.
Sent off the 1/2 favourite on the back of his tall home reputation, Aidan O’Brien’s charge tracked the pacesetting Evening Blues who had the benefit of previous racecourse experience.
Colin Keane looked to put that to good use and for a stride or two Wayne Lordan sent out distress signals aboard the market leader. However he picked up in good style to overhaul his rival inside the final furlong and win, going away, by a length-and-a-quarter.
Betfair and Paddy Power cut the winner to 5/1 for the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
The winning trainer told Racing TV: “We’re very happy. He’d never been away so was never really taken off the bridle before. It’s a big thing for him. Everyone was always very happy with him, complimentary about him. We knew Ger’s (Lyons) horse had a very good run at the Curragh because he ran against one of our horses who went back to Navan and won very easy.
“Colin kept it very uncomplicated on him and if our horse was going to be caught, he’d be caught today but Wayne was lovely on our fella. He said when they quickened at halfway he just got lost and started chopping and changing, because he’d never been asked to do it before. He said he gave him a few flicks just to get him up into top gear and felt he was always going to get their easily and said he felt very strong at the line.
“We always thought he was very good, he came from Coolmore with a very big reputation. As a physical he’s massive, he’s big and he’s strong and mature. He’s quick and everyone has been excited about him so it’s great to get him started today.”
O’Brien would ideally like to give Albert Einstein another outing before Ascot.
“Looking at him he’ll probably need another run,” he continued. “They came a long way clear and it was good Ger’s horse went with him and made him work. He’ll have learned plenty today.
“But I’d probably like to get another run into him. Where that will be I don’t know and the lads will decide what they want to do. We always viewed him as a Coventry horse and we have a little bit of time so hopefully we can get another one into him.”
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Free bets
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org