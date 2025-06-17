Coventry Stakes result and report | Gstaad powers home in Coventry

Gstaad won the Coventry Stakes to give Aidan O'Brien a record eleventh success in the race.

American Affair, who was quietly fancied in the betting, starting 11/1, showed much-improved form to edge out Frost At Dawn (28/1) in the King Charles III Stakes. He has been a revelation in handicaps this season and displayed an excellent attitude to record a first victory in Group 1 company and also give trainer Jim Goldie a first winner at Royal Ascot. American Affair travelled well into the race, his jockey moving him into position two furlongs out before being produced with his challenge entering the final furlong. It was a good duel between him and the runner-up in the closing stages but American Affair always looked like holding on once hitting the front.

Regional (9/1), who finished runner-up to Asfoora in this race 12 months ago, again finished placed, filling third position. The Ed Walker-trained Mgheera, who had beaten American Affair in the Temple Stakes at Haydock, was withdrawn at the start after losing a shoe. Mulrennan buoyed by another Royal Ascot success Winning jockey Paul Mulrennan told ITV Racing: “It all went pretty smoothly and we got a lovely tow into the race. “We put a hood on him there on the way down to the start – and tweaked a few little things today - as things didn’t go right at Haydock. “We knew he was ‘A1’ after Haydock and it’s great to have a winner down here – it's extra special – I'm a bit older and wiser now!” Goldie beaming at American Affair performance Winning trainer Jim Goldie added: “I’ve trained the family for three generations – it's very sweet. We’re lucky that we can breed horses like that. “He’s getting faster – he won over seven furlongs at Wetherby but since we went back to five furlongs he has just got better and better. “I was pretty confident that he could do it today – he's always had the talent – and I knew he was one of the fastest horses in the race. “We did a few things differently and it all fell into place.”

Gstaad, the 7/2 favourite, raced in the near-side group for the first half of the race until they began to fan out entering the last two furlongs. Ryan Moore took him to the centre of the track and he immediately picked up, taking the lead inside the final furlong.

Moore didn't have to be hard on Gstaad, pushing him out under a mainly hands-and-heels ride to comfortably score by three lengths. He was chased home by a couple of outsiders with Do Or Do Dont (80/1) finishing second and Coppull (66/1) third. The well-supported Andab (5/1) finished fourth. Winning jockey Ryan Moore told ITV Racing: “He was very impressive. “We travelled well there and got to the front a long way home and he just kept on going. “He’s a tall horse and improving from week to week.” O'Brien thrilled with Gstaad Aidan O’Brien added: “We are absolutely delighted – he's a lovely horse. “We always thought that he was lovely – he didn’t get out for a while but Chris [Hayes] loved him on debut. “He’s not slow, but he looks like he will definitely get seven furlongs and he kept going there.”