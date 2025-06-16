Coventry Stakes preview: Dan Briden tips

Two-Year-Old Guide author Dan Briden previews the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The defection of strong ante-post favourite Albert Einstein has blown the Coventry Stakes wide open. It is difficult to rule many out, which tends to point to it being a far from strong renewal albeit that’s obviously something we won’t know for a while yet. Postmodern understandably heads the betting having posted the most visually impressive performance of the novice/maiden winners, setting a strong pace and maintaining it readily without Jamie Spencer having to get overly busy in the saddle. Such tactics here up in grade won’t be so easy to pull off - not that he will need to, of course. Full of potential but priced accordingly. Aidan O’Brien fields a pair of once-raced winners in the shape of Gstaad and Warsaw. Both impressed with their finishing efforts on debut, with Gstaad (a half-brother to Vandeek, incidentally) forced to switch before leading close home at Navan.

Warsaw was claimer-ridden and seemingly unfancied when quickening smartly to score at the same track just 10 days ago. He boasts an excellent pedigree, being a Wootton Bassett first foal of an unraced sister to the likes of Oaks winner Forever Together and Fillies’ Mile winner Together Forever (later dam of City of Troy). The stiff six furlongs here ought to suit the pair. The best form on offer comes from Marble Hill second and third Power Blue and Andab. The former is making his fourth start here run having won on the opening day of the season (as had stablemate Bucanero Fuerte when third two years ago, albeit hadn’t run in the meantime). However, ANDAB had reportedly suffered an interrupted preparation before the Marble Hill, so that he more than held his own until the final 75 yards against Power Blue and the potentially smart Albert Einstein is to his credit. The impression he created in making a winning start at the Curragh is not to be forgotten, either. Odds of 8/1 suggested it came as something of a surprise, while he comes from a good family that rarely hit the target first time out. With that Marble Hill run behind him and a smoother prep coming into this, he makes plenty of appeal as he bids to keep up the family tradition of Royal Ascot success given his grandmother is the 2001 King’s Stand Stakes winner Cassandra Go. David Marnane’s Gavoo shouldn’t be forgotten at a big price. He was four-and-three-quarter lengths behind Andab on debut at the Curragh but went one better in good style at Listowel next time. That may not sound like a likely preparation for a future Ascot winner, but he overcame a difficult draw and came with a withering late run to get the job done. The runner-up had got first run on Gavoo, with pair pulling a long way clear of the remainder. He isn’t to be underestimated here. Paul and Oliver Cole’s American Gulf impressed when making a start at Windsor a couple of weeks ago, well-backed to do so although market rival Blue Orbit bolted to the start and had to be withdrawn, making life slightly easier. There was a time when Cole snr would have been feared by all in a race of this nature, but it also shouldn’t be forgotten that connections had the third in this in 2022 via Royal Scotsman. Incidentally, he provided dam Mamma Morton with her 13th winner from her 14th foal when scoring at Windsor.

Military Code wins at Newmarket

Charlie Appleby’s Military Code made a winning start at the expense of subsequent winner Moonfall at Newmarket’s Craven meeting before following up in a novice event here next time. His professionalism and superior experience counted for plenty that day, but he still accounted for next-time-out scorers Fitzella and Old Is Gold. A sixth furlong will also suit here. Archie Watson took the 2022 renewal of this race with Bradsell and supplied the second in the past two renewals. He is triple-handed this time around with comfortably Lingfield winner Shaatir and thrice-raced Tadej arriving here off the back of a gritty success at York. However, the one of his trio with most potential is Wathnan Racing’s Underwriter. He follows a similar passage taken by Watson’s aforementioned winner and two runners-up, coming into this off a winning debut and doing so at Ayr, which was the same course both Army Ethos and Electrolyte used as a launchpad into this race. He showed a good turn of foot to justify odds of 11/10 and is looks significant he has been saved for this race, but the form of that debut win doesn’t look particularly hot as things stand. Brian Meehan’s Bourbon Blues dismissed a middling field in a six furlongs restricted maiden at Brighton, doing his bit for the form of tmaiden at Newbury won by Humidity. Rashabar’s shock success 12 months ago will see him be of interest.