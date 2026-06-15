Coventry Stakes preview: Dan Briden Royal Ascot tip

In contrast, there have been 80/1 and 150/1 winners since 2020, with O’Brien’s own War Command landing the 2013 renewal at 20/1.

It is perhaps no surprise that two Ballydoyle colts currently head the market. The Ryan Moore-chosen Confucius is a No Nay Never colt out of Cheveley Park Stakes winner Millisle, and he was pretty unfortunate to not make a winning start when a fast-finishing second over 5f at the Curragh in April. He duly went one better in a 6f maiden at Naas the following month, residual greenness at play as he took a little while to warm to the task but in command by the finish.

The way Confucius hit the line that day strongly suggested a well-run race over this stiff six furlongs would see him to even greater effect.

Stablemate Great Barrier Reef is following a tried and tested path. He followed his debut success with victory in the Listed Marble Hill Stakes at the Curragh, which is the route taken by the yard’s 2016 winner Caravaggio. Having won by a wide margin on bad ground first time out, Great Barrier Reef had to work harder to reel in stablemate Carry The Flag.

He clearly has the right sort of credentials to win this race, though a note caution would be the fact his brother, Mystery Power, started his career with two wins before regressing and going rather sour in terms of attitude. This colt himself gave a hint there could be something lurking in that regard with the way in which he took a while to pick up last time.