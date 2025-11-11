Menu icon
Grade One glory for Kargese
Could Willie Mullins target Grade 1 Fighting Fifth Hurdle as entries are revealed?

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Tue November 11, 2025 · 3h ago

Willie Mullins has a couple of interesting entries in the Grade 1 BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle on November 29.

Both Anzadam and Kargese have been entered by the Irish and English champion trainer with the pair hoping to enhance their Champion Hurdle credentials this season.

Anzadam is unbeaten in four starts, two in France and two for Mullins, and was last seen winning by 11 lengths in the Grade 3 Limestone Lad Hurdle at Naas in January.

Kargese is also a five-year-old but has considerably more experience having run 11 times over hurdles, winning the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival two starts ago before she was beaten by stablemate State Man at Punchestown.

Mullins is yet to win the Fighting Fifth, but has had four goes in the past. He first ventured to Newcastle when the race was still a handicap in 1997, his Native-Darrig finishing third under Ruby Walsh, while in more recent times he was third with Arctic Fire (2014) and Wicklow Brave (2015), while last year Mystical Power could manage only sixth at odds of 6/5.

Arctic Fire
Arctic Fire ran at Newcastle for Mullins, but not many do

Mystical Power's owner JP McManus has a strong hand again this year with The New Lion, trained by Dan Skelton, who is the 7/4 favourite.

Nicky Henderson's Constitution Hill is next in the betting ahead of the Mullins-trained pair, with the Seven Barrows handler also entering Lulamba.

Last season's Champion Hurdle winner Golden Ace has also been entered by Jeremy Scott after her low-key reappearance at Wetherby.

Burdett Road, Celtic Dino, Colonel Mustard, Give It To Me OJ, Kateira and Zanndabad complete the entries.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

