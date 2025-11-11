Could Willie Mullins target Grade 1 Fighting Fifth Hurdle as entries are revealed?

Both Anzadam and Kargese have been entered by the Irish and English champion trainer with the pair hoping to enhance their Champion Hurdle credentials this season.

Anzadam is unbeaten in four starts, two in France and two for Mullins, and was last seen winning by 11 lengths in the Grade 3 Limestone Lad Hurdle at Naas in January.

Kargese is also a five-year-old but has considerably more experience having run 11 times over hurdles, winning the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival two starts ago before she was beaten by stablemate State Man at Punchestown.

Mullins is yet to win the Fighting Fifth, but has had four goes in the past. He first ventured to Newcastle when the race was still a handicap in 1997, his Native-Darrig finishing third under Ruby Walsh, while in more recent times he was third with Arctic Fire (2014) and Wicklow Brave (2015), while last year Mystical Power could manage only sixth at odds of 6/5.