Could freaky Sun Goddess win a record five Group 1 races as a juvenile after Cheveley Park win?

“Sun Goddess looks a freak, doesn’t she?”

Aidan O’Brien summed it up nicely after the Moyglare, as Sun Goddess kept the flag flying for his Ballydoyle yard that he had earlier revealed was fighting a mystery low-grade respiratory infection.

As others failed to run to form, Sun Goddess was improving hers over a trip they didn’t know if she’d stay. Her six-and-a-half length victory was emphatic.

With seven furlongs in soft ground at the Curragh looking no problem, dropping back to six furlongs for a red-hot Cheveley Park 13 days later asked another question.

Back over six, on faster ground, on a faster track, against the Prix Morny and Sky Bet Lowther winners, on her eighth start of the season, could she prove herself to have the speed, an iron constitution and versatility to match?

Again, the answer was an emphatic yes, yes and yes.

With stablemate Haffner bouncing back to form in the Royal Lodge earlier, the Aidan roll-ups helped her go off a very well-supported 5/6 favourite and she didn’t disappoint, shrugging off the challenges of first Senorita Bonita and finally Libertango to win by a length in a course record time.

One of the first off the bridle, Ryan Moore rode her out of the Dip looking up against it, with the speedy Senorita Bonita edging to the lead a furlong out while Libertango looked to be travelling best of all wider of the pack on the far side under Billy Loughnane.

But Sun Goddess gathered herself up with poise for the final climb, lengthening into contention and then the lead with all the class of a filly who has now won three Group Ones in her last four races.

That could, in theory, turn into an unbelievable five G1 wins before the year’s out, a record top-level haul for a juvenile, with the Fillies’ Mile back at Newmarket on October 9 and then the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf at Keeneland on October 31 pencilled in, a schedule that will take her total runs for the year to 10.