Cotswold Chase on the cards for Coral Gold Cup winner Datsalrightgino

Racing over a staying trip for the first time, the seven-year-old produced a brilliant performance in the hands of Gavin Sheehan to take advantage of his unexposed handicap rating and provide Lambourn-based handler Jamie Snowden with a famous local victory.

However, the handicapper has now had his say with an 11lb rise, leaving Snowden seeing a trip to Prestbury Park on Festival Trials Day (January 27) as the logical next step on the gelding’s journey.

The trainer said: “He came out of Newbury really well. He was a bit tired on Sunday and after he went out for a bit of a leg stretch, he went back to bed and had a bit of a pyjama day.

“He was quite tired afterwards but is enjoying the adulation from everyone and has been down through the village to the stream and had a bit of a splash around and then a gentle canter back, so he’s in good order.

“He’s up 11lb, which isn’t ideal, but he was fairly unexposed at that trip and the handicapper has probably had his say accordingly.