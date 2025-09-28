Cosmic Year up for the Group 2 Challenge Stakes at Newmarket on October 10

The Juddmonte-owned colt will head back to the Rowley Mile over the same course which he was successful in the Listed TrustATrader King Charles II Stakes back in May for a tilt at the seven furlong Group Two on October 10.

Since that success the son Kingman has filled the runner-up spot in the Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh before finishing down the field returned to seven furlongs in the Prix Jean Prat at Deauville.

Although Cosmic Year failed to beat a rival on his last start back in the Group Three Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes over a mile at Goodwood, Charlton remains confident his talented colt can leave that below par effort behind him.

Charlton said: “The plan is to go to the Challenge Stakes next month with him. He got beaten just over three lengths in a Group One in France after Ireland.

“He travelled well that day and looked like he maybe should have won. It didn’t all pan out at Goodwood for him and this has been the target since then.

“He wasn't quite ready for Doncaster so we decided to wait for this race. It is probably not his favourite track, but he has won at Newmarket before.

“I still have plenty of belief in him so hopefully he can run well in the Challenge Stakes.”