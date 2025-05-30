Menu icon
Cosmic Year likely to run in Prix Jean Prat next

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Fri May 30, 2025 · 3h ago

Cosmic Year is being pointed towards the Prix Jean-Prat at Deauville following his fine run in the Irish 2000 Guineas.

Even though the Juddmonte-owned colt lost his unbeaten record in the Curragh Classic, he emerged with plenty of credit in chasing home Field Of Gold in the owners' first silks.

The two will be kept apart next time with Barry Mahon, Juddmonte's European racing manager, telling Sky Sports Racing: “That was a huge run. It was the first time that he was probably thrown in at the deep end in a proper test.

“I think Oisin (Murphy) felt he just got a little far back and had to switch outside at a crucial stage but I thought he came home well. He could still be a very high class horse which Harry Charlton always said he was.

“At the moment I’d say the current plan is we’d consider the Prix Jean Prat. If Field of Gold goes to the St James’s Palace, I’d say Cosmic Year would go to the Prix Jean Prat.”

