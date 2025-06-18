Coronation Stakes Tips: Royal Ascot horse-by-horse guide

Nic Doggett runs the rule over Friday's Coronation Stakes and fancies a Ballydoyle filly to run a huge race..

2025 Coronation Stakes When: 4.20, Friday June 20

Where: Ascot Racecourse

First prize: £411,572

Going: Good to Firm

CATHEDRAL (Ralph Beckett) Sales price rose markedly as a two-year-old (up to €800,000) and duly won newcomers’ race at Lingfield by 4¼ lengths from Warm Summer before a fine second of 10 to Merrily in the Group 3 Oh So Sharp Stakes at Newmarket a month later. Strong 11/10 chance on her return but still needed the experience when 2 lengths fourth of 6 to Great Generation in the Chartwell Stakes at Lingfield last time (hands-and-heels ride after hanging left). Will stay this 1m trip and remains capable of better but needs to take a big step forward to trouble the principals. CERCENE (Joseph Murphy) Built on a promising debut at Gowran when winning her maiden at Naas (by 2¼ lengths from Rowdy Yeats) in September. No win since but has hit the frame in all three starts this term, including when a staying-on 20/1 third of 12 to Lake Victoria in the Irish 1000 Guineas at the Curragh last time, only beaten by four lengths. Stiff finish here should suit and not one to take too lightly at big odds. CHANTILLY LACE (Ralph Beckett) 375,000 guineas half-sister to several winners, including the high-class 6f winner Ten Sovereigns, but looks to have inherited plenty of stamina as shown when landing a heavy-ground minor event at Salisbury by 1½ lengths from Char on debut. Much improved in the face of a stiff task when 2¼ lengths fifth of 10 to Desert Flower in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket last time. Smart prospect who is very much in the right hands to progress further and rates a major player as a result.

Desert Flower (centre) powers home to win the 1000 Guineas

DUTY FIRST (Archie Watson) Built on a couple of solid placed efforts at the end of last term when landing the Group 3 Fred Darling Stakes on her reappearance at Newbury (by 3¼ lengths from Hey Boo) in April. Failed to fire when only beating one home in the 1000 Guineas but produced a much better effort when 4½ lengths fourth to Lake Victoria in the Irish equivalent last time. Enthusiastic type who usually races prominently. First-time cheekpieces. EXACTLY (Aidan O’Brien) Rewarded for a series of fine placed efforts, including in a pair of Group 1s, when coming nicely clear in a Group 3 at Leopardstown last October. Not as good when a beaten favourite over the same C&D in March but stepped up on that reappearance when a length fourth of 13 to (the subsequently demoted) Shes Perfect in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches at Longchamp last time, meeting some trouble late on. Respected, though Ryan Moore jumps ship. FALAKEYAH (Owen Burrows) Exciting New Bay filly who has made a highly promising start to her career, winning her maiden at Wolverhampton (by 5½ lengths from Life Is Rosie) in 2024 and a 7-runner listed race at Newmarket (by 3¼ lengths from Life Is Beautiful, racing freely in the lead and unchallenged) in May. Drop in trip here shouldn’t be an issue given the good turn of foot that she has shown so far and remains an exciting prospect.

Falakeyah skips away from her rivals

FLIGHT (Ollie Sangster) Sandown maiden winner who stepped up on a couple of placed efforts in end-of-season Group races when a fine second in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket (length behind Desert Flower) in May on her reappearance. Bit too keen when only 5¼ lengths sixth to Lake Victoria in the Irish version last time and will need to settle better if she is to challenge the big guns. JANUARY (Aidan O’Brien) Wins last term included a listed race on quick ground at Tipperary (by 4 lengths from Beckman) but best efforts came when chasing home subsequent 1000 Guineas winner Desert Flower in both the May Hill Stakes at Doncaster and Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket. Unfancied 14/1 shot (and better for the run) when 7¾ lengths eighth to Lake Victoria in the Irish 1000 Guineas at the Curragh last time, not knocked about. Looks a big player with improvement expected and Ryan Moore on board. KON TIKI (Jane Chapple-Hyam) 220,000 guineas half-sister to the useful winner up to 1½m Champagne Prince and has shown very progressive form in three starts, winning minor events at Wolverhampton in 2024 and Kempton (by 1¼ lengths from Life Is Beautiful) in April. Value for extra when maintaining her unbeaten record in a 9-runner listed race at York last time by ½ length from Bermuda Longtail, closed down only close home having shown a fine turn of foot. Exciting prospect who has earned her place at the top table, but this will be the real acid test.

Kon Tiki (left) extended her unbeaten record with victory at York

SIMMERING (Ollie Sangster) Won the Princess Margaret Stakes here and Prix du Calvados at Deauville (by 3 lengths from Fraise des Bois) in 2024 and ran at least as well when third in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket (2 lengths behind Desert Flower) in May. Well held in the Irish equivalent last time, however, and connections quickly reach for cheekpieces. Looks up against it on form, though winning form at this venue is in her favour. ZARIGANA (Francis Graffard) Finished ahead of both Exactly and Simmering when beaten a nose by Vertical Blue in the Prix Marcel Boussac last October and has won both starts this term, though needed the help of the stewards when beating old rival Shes Perfect in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches at Longchamp last month (Exactly fourth). Strong-travelling sort who usually races off the pace. Probably the class act in the field - she’s a granddaughter of the great Zarkava - but may not want to get too far back here. Verdict In contrast to her winning stablemate Lake Victoria, JANUARY was given a very quiet ride on her reappearance in the Irish 1000 Guineas, always having more in-front than behind, but she makes plenty of appeal here with the quick ground in her favour and that run under her belt. Her juvenile efforts behind Desert Flower shouldn’t be forgotten and - chosen by Ryan Moore - she can provide her sire Kingman with another winner on the week. Stablemate Exactly and her Longchamp conqueror Zarigana are greatly respected, as are the unbeaten pair of Falakeyah and Kon Tiki though both are probably priced more on potential than form at this stage.