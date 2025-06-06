Menu icon
Jan Brueghel ridden by Ryan Moore wins the Betfred Coronation Cup ahead of Calandagan
Jan Brueghel (right) won the Coronation Cup under Ryan Moore

Coronation Cup result and report | Jan Brueghel battles to Epsom victory

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Fri June 06, 2025 · 29 min ago

Jan Brueghel, the 2024 St Leger winner, dug deep to fend off hot favourite Calandagan in the Group 1 Coronation Cup at Epsom on Friday.

Calandagan, the 8/13 favourite, was delivered down the outside and was nearly upsides passing the furlong pole, but Jan Brueghel, a 100/30 chance, found plenty under Ryan Moore to score by half a length.

Victory made it five wins from six starts for Jan Brueghel, who was taking a big step forward on what he had shown when runner-up in the Alleged Stakes on his reappearance at the Curragh in April. Jan Brueghel didn't race as a juvenile but won all four starts at three, most notably the St Leger, which he won by a neck from stablemate Illinois.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien, who was registering his tenth victory in the Coronation Cup, said: "He had a lovely run back first time, but it was only over a mile and a quarter and he got beaten by a good horse of Joseph [O'Brien]'s.

"We felt that he came forward great. It was a bit unfair what I did. I pitched him in early over a mile and a quarter, but we just needed to get him out and started. He's a very brave horse. He's another one of those horses that if you pass him slowly, you're in trouble."

O'Brien added: "Ryan gave him an incredible ride, he got him lovely and balanced and let him into a lovely rhythm. You could see him start to come from a long way out. In the straight he [Ryan] carried him, incredible."

Jan Brueghel fends off the challenge of Calandagan
Calandagan cannot overhaul Jan Brueghel

O'Brien's other runner, Continuous, the 2023 St Leger winner, cut out the early gallop and was tracked by Ancient Wisdom with Jan Brueghel in third.

Calandagan initially raced in last under Mickael Barzalona but made headway up the inside of Giavellotto and Bellum Justum on the run towards Tattenham Corner and was little more than a length behind Jan Brueghel as they turned for home.

Calandagan didn't pick up instantly, initially looking to hang down the camber, but he made good headway on the approach to the final furlong and looked to be coming with a winning run. Jan Brueghel responded gamely, however, and asserted close home to consign Calandagan to a fourth consecutive runner-up finish in Group 1 company.

Moore said: "He's only been beaten once and that was on his first run this year over a mile and a quarter. He stays this trip very well and is an uncomplicated horse. Aidan had him - as he always does - in unbelievable shape.

"He showed a great attitude, the second horse is a very talented horse and I'm sure he'll win a big race soon.

"The ground being on the slow side of good suited him and he stayed on very well. He switched his leads and he found again, he didn't stop."

