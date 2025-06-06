Coronation Cup result and report | Jan Brueghel battles to Epsom victory

Calandagan, the 8/13 favourite, was delivered down the outside and was nearly upsides passing the furlong pole, but Jan Brueghel , a 100/30 chance, found plenty under Ryan Moore to score by half a length.

Victory made it five wins from six starts for Jan Brueghel, who was taking a big step forward on what he had shown when runner-up in the Alleged Stakes on his reappearance at the Curragh in April. Jan Brueghel didn't race as a juvenile but won all four starts at three, most notably the St Leger, which he won by a neck from stablemate Illinois.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien, who was registering his tenth victory in the Coronation Cup, said: "He had a lovely run back first time, but it was only over a mile and a quarter and he got beaten by a good horse of Joseph [O'Brien]'s.

"We felt that he came forward great. It was a bit unfair what I did. I pitched him in early over a mile and a quarter, but we just needed to get him out and started. He's a very brave horse. He's another one of those horses that if you pass him slowly, you're in trouble."

O'Brien added: "Ryan gave him an incredible ride, he got him lovely and balanced and let him into a lovely rhythm. You could see him start to come from a long way out. In the straight he [Ryan] carried him, incredible."