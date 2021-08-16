Cornelius Lysaght reflects on Midnight Shadow's stirring Paddy Power Gold Cup success for Sue Smith and Ryan Mania on Saturday.

After Ryan Mania breathed a sigh of relief that Midnight Shadow had narrowly lasted home in the Paddy Power Gold Cup, his thoughts turned quickly to the horse’s trainers. From their ‘where-there’s-muck-there’s brass’-style stables sprawling on Bingley Moor, West Yorkshire, Sue Smith and her legendary former showjumper-husband Harvey have played a variety of significant roles in the 32-year-old’s life and career. No stable has provided Mania with more wins, on stages big and small. Like when the jockey became the first from Scotland in over a century to triumph in the Grand National on 66/1 chance Aurora’s Encore in 2013, or when Vintage Clouds gave British racing one of only five results to shout about at the Cheltenham Festival of 2021. And then there have been dozens of more run-of-the-mill successes for the combination around jump racing’s northern circuit from Carlisle to Hexham to Kelso.

But the Smiths were also, as Mania himself put it, “left high and dry” when weight issues and domestic problems led him to call time on his riding career eighteen months after that memorable day at Aintree. Despite the suddenness of the news, they insisted they would be there in the event of a change of heart, and after nearly five years out of the sport, employed by a number of fox hunts – during which time his weight ballooned to nearly fourteen stone – they were true to their word. Being able to repay their support has meant a lot. He said: "I was waking up every morning eleven-stone and I know that if I’d tried a bit harder I could have sorted it [his weight] out, but at the time my personal life wasn’t great and everything got on top of me. “Something had to give, and that was it, the riding. I couldn’t do it anymore. “I had been thinking about it for a while, but when I did decide it was very sudden and very last-minute which I regret. “I went down to see Sue and Harvey and had some dinner with them, not sure how they’d react, and they said that the door was always open. “I didn’t know what that meant at the time, but when I came out of retirement they showed they meant it, and I’m very grateful.”

Click here for Ben Linfoot's takeouts from Paddy Power Gold Cup day