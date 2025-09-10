All eyes on Cork today given the action being taken in Britain and we have some big fields and nice two-year-old contests on offer.

Ger Lyons' STRIKE ZONE produced a very eyecatching debut performance when taking on experienced rivals at Navan a couple of weeks ago and he can land the Coolmore Stud Gleaneagles Irish EBF Maiden for colts and geldings.

The son of Mehmas made good inroads in the last 50 yards on debut, shaping like a future winner, and the first and second had ratings in the 80s so it was a cracking effort really.

Steps up from five furlongs to six furlongs will suit the selection and prices around the even-money mark of bigger are worth snapping up as market rival Charles Fort was a bit disappointing last time.