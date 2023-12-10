Cork Sunday review: Reports and reaction

Earlier, No Time To Wait (3/1) had initiated a double for Elliott and Kennedy with a six-length victory in the Bar One Racing 'Guaranteed Multiples All Shops' Maiden Hurdle, while the jockey also won the opening Bar One Racing 'Bet 10 Euros Get 50 Euros Sign Up Offer' 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle on the Joseph O'Brien-trained Harsh (2/5 favourite).

Search For Glory was clipped to 20/1 for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle by Paddy Power and Betfair.

Third to stablemate Croke Park at Navan last month, Search For Glory was sent off the 7/4 market leader and duly delivered in the first-time cheekpieces, winning the Grade 3 Singletons SuperValu Stayers Novice Hurdle by three lengths from 4/1 chance Solitary Man.

The Kennedy stranglehold was broken when Elliott-trained Harmonya Maker had to settle for second behind the Conor O'Keeffe-trained Silent Approach in the Grade 3 O'Flynn Group Irish EBF Mares Novice Chase, a typically informative event won 12 months ago by subsequent Cheltenham Festival winner Impervious.

Harmonya Maker ran well in defeat but had jumped out to her left out in front for much of the contest and couldn't live with Danny Mullins' move to send Silent Approach to the front three fences from the finish.

The winner, the lowest-rated of the five-runner field coming into the race and sent off the 33/1 outsider, was quick over the second-last and while she wandered a little and steadied into the final fence, she got over safely and ran on to win by three and a quarter lengths.

Willie Mullins was responsible for the three other runners in the race, led home by Aintree Grade 1-winning hurdler Zenta (6/4) in third.

“It is a great win and I must dedicate it to my wife Claire, who lost her mother Peggy last week. She was always the first one to ring me after we won a race, so this is great for Claire and my family,” said O’Keeffe.

“We have been jumping hurdles all year, but the lads have been saying to jump fences and she is a fantastic jumper who is improving all the time. We were hopeful, as she was in great form and Danny gave her a fantastic ride.

“We have had the family for three generations and you could write what I know about training horses on a postage stamp, as breeding is our game. I’m delighted for Tadhg (O’Sullivan, co-owner), who has been with me with our horses from the beginning.”