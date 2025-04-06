Cork reports and replays: Bubble Gum lands gamble for Paddy Twomey

Formerly trained in France where Bubble Gum won a maiden at Saint-Cloud, the Cloth Of Stars filly attracted support throughout the morning ahead of her debut for new connections and was sent off the 7/4 favourite.

Her supporters never had cause to sweat as Bubble Gum saw out the mile and a half trip comfortably on her first attempt, running on well for Billy Lee under hands and heels to win by a length and a half from Ameerat Jumairah.

Twomey and Lee also combined to win this Listed prize with Moll in 2021.

Twomey told irishracing.com: "Australian Bloodstock won the Melbourne Cup with Protectionist and Ronald Raucher is their racing manager and buys their horses. They have dreams of winning Melbourne Cups and such, so hopefully we can facilitate them in whatever they want to do.

"She is a lovely filly and Ronald, who lives in Doneraile, rang me in November and said he had a filly which might suit me. She hasn't missed a beat since she came to me in December, has trained well and I'm delighted to have her.

"I also had Purple Lily and Beechwood for this race but thought this filly would be the most adaptable as the others would like an ease. It is good to have a strong squad of fillies and this filly has a bit of class.

"She is a Stakes winner now and we'll find a Group race next."