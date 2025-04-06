Cork reports and replays: Bubble Gum lands gamble for Paddy Twomey

Bubble Gum ran out a well backed winner on debut for Paddy Twomey in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Noblesse Stakes on Sunday.
Formerly trained in France where Bubble Gum won a maiden at Saint-Cloud, the Cloth Of Stars filly attracted support throughout the morning ahead of her debut for new connections and was sent off the 7/4 favourite.
Her supporters never had cause to sweat as Bubble Gum saw out the mile and a half trip comfortably on her first attempt, running on well for Billy Lee under hands and heels to win by a length and a half from Ameerat Jumairah.
Twomey and Lee also combined to win this Listed prize with Moll in 2021.
Twomey told irishracing.com: "Australian Bloodstock won the Melbourne Cup with Protectionist and Ronald Raucher is their racing manager and buys their horses. They have dreams of winning Melbourne Cups and such, so hopefully we can facilitate them in whatever they want to do.
"She is a lovely filly and Ronald, who lives in Doneraile, rang me in November and said he had a filly which might suit me. She hasn't missed a beat since she came to me in December, has trained well and I'm delighted to have her.
"I also had Purple Lily and Beechwood for this race but thought this filly would be the most adaptable as the others would like an ease. It is good to have a strong squad of fillies and this filly has a bit of class.
"She is a Stakes winner now and we'll find a Group race next."
There was a turn-up in the preceding Listed race, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Cork Stakes as Lady With The Lamp kept on well in the closing stages to win at 28/1.
Trained by Joseph O'Brien and ridden by Declan McDonogh, Lady With The Lamp - owned by a partnership including Kevin Blake and Nick Luck - won only one of her three juvenile starts, a Bath maiden, but had shown improved form at Dundalk in the winter, including a Listed win in October for which she carried a penalty.
Returned to the turf and stepping up a furlong in trip, she saw her race out strongly to deny Vespertilio by half a length.
One Smack Mac was one and a half lengths back in third.
Blake told irishracing.com: "She had a penalty but it was a good starting point. We had been thinking about the Polonia Stakes back here in May or the Chelmer [Stakes, at Chelmsford] but we'll have to see now.
"She doesn't get any credit and was a giant price again today, but has beaten good fillies and colts. I know it wasn't her day as such, but she went off at a big price. She had done well physically and mentally and seems to be growing up.
"You'd love to think she could run in the Commonwealth Cup, if you were going to go mad, but she has won two Listed races now."
