Corbetts Cross on course for Betfair Chase – if Haydock ground suits

He again had to make do with minor honours on his reappearance in a Listed chase at Wexford last month, filling the runner-up spot behind Heart Wood, but connections are expecting him to raise his game should he show up on Merseyside on November 23.

A 17-length winner of the National Hunt Chase at last season’s Cheltenham Festival, the Emmet Mullins-trained seven-year-old then stepped out of novice company to finish a fine third behind Gerri Colombe and Ahoy Senor in the Aintree Bowl.

“Ground will have a big bearing on it, but he’s in good form and came out of his last race well.

“He needs to come forward from that (run at Wexford), but I’m sure he will.”

The sponsors make Corbetts Cross their 3/1 second-favourite for the Betfair Chase, with Dan Skelton’s Grey Dawning heading the market at 15/8.

The star attraction the following weekend is set to be Constitution Hill, who is being readied make his reappearance in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle.

Among his potential rivals is Mystical Power, part-owned by McManus and the only entry in the Grade One contest for British and Irish champion trainer Willie Mullins.

A son of Galileo out of the great racemare Annie Power, the five-year-old has won five of his six starts to date, his only defeat coming at Cheltenham in March when finishing best of the rest behind Slade Steel in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

He went on to claim Grade One prizes at Aintree and Punchestown in the spring and is this season heading down the Champion Hurdle route, but his comeback target has yet to be finalised.

Berry added: “He has an entry (in the Fighting Fifth), but everything is up in the air at the minute.

“He’s in the Morgiana at Punchestown as well and we’ll make decisions a bit nearer the time, but he’s back in good form and ready to roll.”