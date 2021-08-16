Colin Tizzard’s 11-year-old took the prize in 2016 and the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup hero is one of four past winners of the Welsh National among the confirmations. The others are stablemate Elegant Escape (2018), Christian Williams’ Potters Corner (2019) and Secret Reprieve last winter.

Potters Corner ran his best race for some time when only beaten a nose by Diesel D’Allier in a cross-country chase at Cheltenham earlier this month.

Williams hopes there is plenty of rain before the race and has the Unibet Veterans’ Handicap Chase Final at Sandown on January 8 as a back-up. He seems well and it’s all systems go. He looked back on track at Cheltenham,” said the Glamorgan handler. We think he’s well-handicapped now and we’re pleased with him. He’s coming to the boil now. We’re just waiting for some soft ground. We’ve got the veterans’ final at Sandown as well so we’ve got two options.”