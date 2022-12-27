Fifth in 2019 and second in 2020, the winner was always at the head of affairs but was hard pressed by top weight and eventual third The Big Dog down the home straight.

He made a mistake and was beaten two out only for The Big Breakaway, trained by Kim Gingell's brother Joe Tizzard, to stay on to challenge.

For a stride or two he looked like he might go past for a poignant and popular victory but with his head set low, the The Two Amigos (16/1) stayed on to score by a length-and-a-quarter by David Pritchard.