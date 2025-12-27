Coral Welsh Grand National report, reaction and free video replay

The eight-year-old was pulled up in the Betfair Chase at Haydock last time but dropping back into handicap company from a mark of 154 he outclassed his rivals with a dominant performance from the front end.

Rebecca Curtis retained full faith in the horse and said he was over the back problems that were put forward as an excuse for the Haydock flop.

He took a lead early on but Bowen made his move into clear daylight on the first circuit and he didn't see another rival as he jumped and galloped his rivals into submission.

Very little got into contention from off the pace as plenty couldn't go the gallop, but O'Connell stayed on well to be the winner's final challenger late on.

It looked like he might get to Haiti Couleurs at the last, but the winner found more again under the Champion Jockey to run out a three-length winner.

O'Connell was second, Deafening Silence third and Livin On Luco was fourth.