Coral Welsh Grand National report, reaction and free video replay

Haiti Couleurs put in a superb weight-carrying performance to win the Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow under Sean Bowen on Saturday.
The eight-year-old was pulled up in the Betfair Chase at Haydock last time but dropping back into handicap company from a mark of 154 he outclassed his rivals with a dominant performance from the front end.
Rebecca Curtis retained full faith in the horse and said he was over the back problems that were put forward as an excuse for the Haydock flop.
He took a lead early on but Bowen made his move into clear daylight on the first circuit and he didn't see another rival as he jumped and galloped his rivals into submission.
Very little got into contention from off the pace as plenty couldn't go the gallop, but O'Connell stayed on well to be the winner's final challenger late on.
It looked like he might get to Haiti Couleurs at the last, but the winner found more again under the Champion Jockey to run out a three-length winner.
O'Connell was second, Deafening Silence third and Livin On Luco was fourth.
A delighted Bowen said afterwards: "What a racehorse! I was actually too keen so I thought I'd lead him on. What a training performance to get him back a month on from Haydock. Incredible.
"These are the races you want to win, on a Welsh horse for a Welsh trainer. Becky Curtis used to babysit me as a kid, so to win it for her is amazing."
Curtis said: "I'm delighted to get him back I was a bit upset about it all (after Haydock). He was back to his very best. Sean said he had to go to the front as he couldn't hold him! My owners have been so supportive.
"It's amazing, we're all Welsh and it's a prestigious race to win, we were narrowly defeated with Teaforthree, so to win it at last is great.
"We'll enjoy today before we decide where we go with him next."
