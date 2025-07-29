Coral Vintage Stakes report and replay: Zavateri edges thriller

Zavateri (8/1) edged out Morris Dancer (22/1) in a thrilling finish to the Coral Vintage Stakes.
It was all change inside the final furlong as the two principals threw down their challenges and it seemed for a stride or three that the runner-up, played last of all, was going to run down his rival.
However Charlie Bishop conjured a tremendous rally from the leader who fought off his pursuer to win by a short-head.
The pair pulled a length-and-three quarters clear of Do Or Do Not in third.
The well-backed 13/8 favourite Dorset never threatened to get involved in the finish having raced freely under Ryan Moore.
“I didn’t know where to go. A three pound penalty makes it damn hard but where do you go with a Group Two winner? There are only Group Ones and they’re not until September or October,” winning trainer Eve Johnson Houghton told ITV Racing.
“He’s not only talented but he’s tough. I said ‘make sure you’re the last one to hit the line’ then suddenly William (Buick on the runner-up) came and I thought ‘oh no we’re going to be done’ and he just went again.
“He’s so tough and very, very talented. What a horse. I put him in the Mill Reef today in case he didn’t stay and that’s obviously out of the question now and you can’t go with a double penalty somewhere can you?
“We’ve got to wait for the Group Ones now.”
