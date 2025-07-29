Coral Vintage Stakes report and replay: Zavateri edges thriller

Zavateri (8/1) edged out Morris Dancer (22/1) in a thrilling finish to the Coral Vintage Stakes.

It was all change inside the final furlong as the two principals threw down their challenges and it seemed for a stride or three that the runner-up, played last of all, was going to run down his rival. However Charlie Bishop conjured a tremendous rally from the leader who fought off his pursuer to win by a short-head. The pair pulled a length-and-three quarters clear of Do Or Do Not in third. The well-backed 13/8 favourite Dorset never threatened to get involved in the finish having raced freely under Ryan Moore.