Our Power wins the Coral Trophy

Coral Trophy Handicap Chase report and free video replay | Our Power edges Trophy success

By Sporting Life
15:20 · SAT February 25, 2023

Sam Thomas' Our Power left his challenge late as he overhauled Flegmatik after the last in the Coral Trophy Handicap Chase at Kempton on Saturday.

Sam Twiston-Davies partnered the eight-year-old who came out of the chasing pack to wear down Flegmatik who went for home a long way out under Harry Skelton.

A better jump at the last gave Our Power the upper hand and though Flegmatik rallied and pushed his rival all the way to the line it was Our Power who held on by a neck.

Frodon ran a great race under top weight in third with Bobhopeornohope fourth and Killer Kane fifth.

Last weekend's winner and favourite Cap Du Nord disappointed and finished last of the nine finishers.

