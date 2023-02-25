Sam Thomas' Our Power left his challenge late as he overhauled Flegmatik after the last in the Coral Trophy Handicap Chase at Kempton on Saturday.
Sam Twiston-Davies partnered the eight-year-old who came out of the chasing pack to wear down Flegmatik who went for home a long way out under Harry Skelton.
A better jump at the last gave Our Power the upper hand and though Flegmatik rallied and pushed his rival all the way to the line it was Our Power who held on by a neck.
Frodon ran a great race under top weight in third with Bobhopeornohope fourth and Killer Kane fifth.
Last weekend's winner and favourite Cap Du Nord disappointed and finished last of the nine finishers.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.