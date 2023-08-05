Coral Stewards' Cup report and replay: Aberama Gold and Andrea Atzeni strike

Aberama Gold and Andrea Atzeni landed a tough renewal of the Coral Stewards' Cup at the Qatar Goodwood Festival to land an 18/1 winner for our Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet column.

There was drama at the start of the historic six furlong contest with race regular Summerghand, a stablemate of the winner, was withdrawn while Rumstar unseated Rhys Clutterbuck on leaving the stalls. The riderless Rumstar was always prominent and went clear of the field inside the final furlong in the centre of the track but in his slipstream was Atzeni who received a lovely tow all the way to the line. Apollo One, second in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot last time, wasn't so fortunate, having to do all of his own work on the stands' side. Richard Kingscote edged across the track to give Apollo One something to race with and he did narrow the gap but the line came too soon. Three quarters of a length was the winning margin with Bielsa a further length and a half away in third; Mr Wagyu was fourth and Aleezdancer fifth. Aberama Gold, trained by David O'Meara, was winning for the fourth time this season and was penalised for the latest of those victories which came just a week ago at York. It was just his third start for the stable after joining upon Keith Dalgleish's retirement from the training ranks. An inspection was announced after the race with Kingscote saying: “It’s taken a hammering. They’ve done well to get us through the week. It’s not great." Asked if we are heading towards un-raceable territory, he said: “Yeah, I think the bends are un-raceable. We got away with it being up the straight there, but being on the bends earlier… they’ve had a hard time.” Shortly afterwards, it was confirmed that racing had been abandoned.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The longest furlong It was a third winner of the week for Atzeni who said: "It was pretty straightforward for me, but the only thing I would say is that the horse drawn in 16 tried to go under (the stalls) and became loose. "I was aware of that, but we got a nice tow into the race and my horse travelled well. It's hard going out there, but when I let him down he picked up. It was the longest final furlong. "The loose horse gave me something to aim at, but you never know what he might have done and I was just aware in case he came across me - luckily he didn't." Atzeni recently announced that he had been granted a part-season licence by the Hong Kong Jockey Club. Atzeni’s licence in the far east runs from July 17 until February 12 next year and he is expected to be in Hong Kong for the start of the new season at Sha Tin on September 10. "I never regret anything in my life and I made the decision a little while back," he added. "I'm looking forward to it and taking each day as it comes, and it's a great result to win this race."

Ben Linfoot takes a look at five high-profile favourites that were turned over at Goodwood this week and wonders what the future holds.

O'Meara deflects credit Aberama Gold hasn't been with O'Meara for long and the handler was quick to give credit to the winner's owner and former trainer: "Owner Evan Sutherland said he'd handle the ground better than most and he was right," he said. "I watched it inside and I saw it very clearly really, the loose horse was a bit of a concern early doors, but late on might have bene a bit of a help. It was very straightforward, he travelled well, the last half a furlong felt like a long way but the loose horse might have been a help. He (Atzeni) said the horse travelled beautifully for him, you could keep filling him when those around him were coming off the bridle. "For a big heritage handicap like that Andrea described it as going pretty easily. "I have inherited a very good horse off Keith Dalgleish. It is his third start for me know, I can't take a great deal of credit for him. His owner and former trainer know him far better than I do, but I am lucky enough to have him today. We are going to miss him today, he will be a loss to Scottish racing and it could just have easily been him standing here. "The Ayr Gold Cup will be a good target and between now and then I am not certain as there is a bit of time, it is seven weeks to Ayr. I will speak to Evan he is very good at figuring out where he likes to campaign his horses. He is not just a mudlark but he probably wouldn't want it rattling fast. "Andrea said that he thought Summerghand just reared up in the stalls and got leg momentarily over the top of the gate, which these days means that they come back out. "This is one of the most valuable handicaps in the calendar, £250,000 total purse today and think the same as the Balmoral, brilliant isn't it. When the horse transferred to me Evan said to make sure the horse had this entry."

David Ord was our man at the track at the Qatar Goodwood Festival and he reflects on the five days.