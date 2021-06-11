Coral Scurry Stakes preview: Marco Botti positive over Atalis Bay

The Cable Bay colt will attempt to claim a first victory at Listed level in the five furlong dash, having found only talented filly Winter Power too strong in the same grade at York last time out. He heads the market at 6/4 with the sponsors.

Although tasting defeat on his most recent appearance, Atalis Bay showed he had trained on from two years old to three when giving weight away all round to make a winning return in a conditions contest at Nottingham in April.

Botti said: “Atalis Bay is in great form and this is the race we have waited for since he was second up at York, as it seems a good spot. He is drawn in the middle in four and he should have his conditions as he wants fast ground. He has plenty in his favour and we are looking forward to it.

“He has done well this year, winning a conditions race at Nottingham before finishing second in a Listed race at York behind what looked a really smart filly. He is a stronger horse than last year and though is not the biggest he has definitely thickened out. He won over six (furlongs) last year but five seems to be his trip as he seems to have got faster.

“We had the option of going to Royal Ascot but he would have been high enough in the handicap against a full field. He is rated 103 so he is not far off Group class. He is lightly raced and unexposed, so hopefully there is more to come.”

Mick Appleby is optimistic that last time out Goodwood scorer Warrior Brave can handle a step up in class in what could be his final start for his current connections ahead of a potential trip to the sales.

Appleby said: “He is possibly going to go in the London Sale (staged online by Goffs on Monday June 14) after this if he runs well, and if he doesn’t he probably won’t and we might save him for the Wokingham, but the owners (The Horse Watchers) have lots of options.

“He did it well at Goodwood and he is progressing well but this is his toughest race. He has run at five (furlongs) the last two times but I think six is more his ideal trip. I would rather be drawn more out than in (Warrior Brave is drawn in stall six). I don’t like being drawn one or two at Sandown as if you miss it you have no chance. Being drawn on the inside there you have to go forward."