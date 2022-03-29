Hughes, who has an unassailable lead in his quest to win the jockeys’ championship for a second time, has yet to take the valuable four-mile handicap chase. Dennis rates Innisfree Lad as having a “good each-way chance” and Hughes knows the horse well having ridden him six times before, including one victory.

“I spoke to his agent and said we’d be mad keen for him to ride if he was available,” said Dennis. “Thankfully, he rang at the five-day stage and said Brian was available so he can ride him.”

The Worcestershire trainer was pleased the weights have been raised 10lb, putting Innisfree Lad on a tidy 10st 11lb.