Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Impose Toi tracks Strong Leader over the last
ImposeToi - 10/1 for the Stayers' Hurdle

Coral Long Distance Hurdle report and replay: Impose Toi battles to victory

By Graham Clark
Horse Racing
Fri November 28, 2025 · 5 min ago

Impose Toi took the step up from handicap to graded company in his stride by winning the Coral Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury.

Impressive in a Pertemps Qualifier on his return to action at Aintree, the seven-year-old was sent off the 6/5 favourite for the Nicky Henderson team and was always travelling strongly in a race run at a stop-start pace.

He was on the heels of eventual runner-up Strong Leader (5/2) going to the last but made a hash of that flight.

Nico de Boinville soon had to get serious with Nicky Henderson’s charge who eventually overhauled his rival in the closing stages to win by half-a-length.

The sponsors cut Impose Toi to 10/1 for the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Video Play Button

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits Sporting Life Plus - Join For FreeSporting Life Plus - Join For Free

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING