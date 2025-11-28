Coral Long Distance Hurdle report and replay: Impose Toi battles to victory

Impressive in a Pertemps Qualifier on his return to action at Aintree, the seven-year-old was sent off the 6/5 favourite for the Nicky Henderson team and was always travelling strongly in a race run at a stop-start pace.

He was on the heels of eventual runner-up Strong Leader (5/2) going to the last but made a hash of that flight.

Nico de Boinville soon had to get serious with Nicky Henderson’s charge who eventually overhauled his rival in the closing stages to win by half-a-length.

The sponsors cut Impose Toi to 10/1 for the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.