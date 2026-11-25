We asked the Sporting Life Podcast team for their thoughts on this weekend's Coral Gold Cup at Newbury.

Ben Linfoot: “I think REGENT'S STROLL should be favourite. Wendigo is obviously one of a few interesting horses when it comes to that profile of second-season novices and he’s had a run and looked really good at Carlisle but I’d prefer his main market rival. “When you look at his novice form from last season, the form of that Jack Richards at Cheltenham was insane. It was basically a Grade One two-and-a-half mile race wasn’t it. It’s worked out tremendously well and the top six have all won since, including at Grade 2 level and including a Paddy Power Gold Cup. Regent’s Stroll was a good third that day, shaping like he needs three miles. He’s had wind surgery just like Kandoo Kid did a couple of years ago, is related to Denman and has really calmed down since Paul Nicholls applied to the hood to him. “He’s much more tractable than when we saw him at Newbury behind Wendigo at this meeting last year when he just pulled like crazy for a circuit and somehow only get beat six lengths. I think he’s much better than that and he can prove it on Saturday. “There are one or two each-way angles. PANIC ATTACK is interesting as she’s only six pounds higher than when winning last year and has other good Newbury form. She danced around there in the small-field race after winning this last year and jumped like a buck. We know she goes very well fresh so I think she’s interesting at 20/1 under Dominic Lewis who is claming ten pounds.” Click here to listen to the Coral Gold Cup Preview Podcast

Graham Cunningham: “I think Ben summed Regent’s Stroll up very well. He’s just become a more professional horse which is the sign of a very good trainer who can take a rough diamond, polish it and get it ready for a big day. But I think there are quite a few others in the race with similar profiles. WENDIGO is up there at the top of the market for pretty good reasons and he has that lightly-raced profile, he has good Newbury form and showed he’s at least as good as ever in the Colin Parker on his return. He jumped great and travelled well over a trip that’s going to be short of his best and was giving ten pounds to Potter’s Charm too. He’s come back in great nick. “MIAMI MAGIC seems a likely lad for the race, KAP VERT ran very well at Aintree on his reappearance, there are all sorts of horses with chances in this. I don’t have a strong fancy but like Ben I am drawn to those second season chasers with scope for improvement. One thing I will say is I think this is going to be quite fun to watch, as Regent’s Stroll, Miami Magic and Road To Home all tend to go forward and there’s at least that trio who will be looking to push on.”

Billy Nash: “I’d have ROAD TO HOME as the pick of the Irish anyway. I think he has the ideal profile for this - for all you can say that about five or six of the others too. He has course form having run really well in a two-and-a-half mile handicap here last year and then ran two crackers in big field handicaps towards the end of the season, just touched off in a Kim Muir, just touched off in a Bet365 Gold Cup. He then went to Galway and won his beginners’ chase, a race that has worked out quite well so he has loads in his favour. He jumps really well, has loads of experience and this race has clearly been on the radar for quite a while. “Willie also has King Alexander entered but I’m not sure if he’ll go as he’s also in the Drinmore at Fairyhouse on Sunday. Hold your bets if you fancy him. Three Card Brag at the top of the handicap has too much weight for me. He did win a big handicap at Cheltenham but I fear his window for winning a really top race like this one might just have passed him by, “The Henry De Bromhead horse Downmexicoway is probably a victim of his own consistency. He’s run three cracking races in big handicaps his last three starts, placed at Cheltenham and in the Kerry National last time out. He seemed to get three miles fine there but is just edging up a pound or two for every run and I don’t know if he can find a bit more. I think one or two of the others have a bit more juice in their mark.