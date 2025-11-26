Coral Gold Cup tips: Sporting Life Podcast shortlist

Our Podcast panel with the horses currently topping their shortlists for the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury.

Ed Chamberlin - Myretown The day is starting to feel like Hennessy day of old – and the race is like a Hennessy of old on Saturday. We have second season chasers in it, and lots of them. It’s an intriguing contest, hopefully there will be a full field, plenty of places for each-way punters and it will look great in the papers on Saturday. It’s hard to find the winner but I’ve been going around and around in circles an keep coming back to MYRETOWN. I did an event at the Caledonian Club with Lucinda (Russell) and Peter (Scudamore) recently and their enthusiasm was infectious. If he’s half as good as they think he is then he’s very well handicapped. I know he’s just about favourite but I think he’ll take a lot of beating.

Myretown - leading fancy for Coral Gold Cup

Graham Cunningham - The Changing Man It looks really deep and so many horses who I think could be a bit or quite a bit ahead of their handicap mark are in there. Lucinda Russell thought Myretown was phenomenally well handicapped at Cheltenham and he looked it, absolutely demolishing that field. He’s gone up from 127 to 142 but when you start from such a low base, a big rise like that can be not enough. He’s exciting. If you pushed me for a small each-way option I think THE CHANGING MAN has potential. I know he has lots and lots of seconds to his name, including behind Myretown at Cheltenham, but he came back with a really good performance at Ascot, travelling beautifully. He’s fit, in form and only gone up a pound. I would put him up at 9/1 as a top four contender in a right, right, deep race.

Ben Linfoot - Hyland & The Doyen King I’ll pick out a couple. HYLAND from towards the top of the market for Nicky Henderson had a tee up run at Cheltenham and dropped a couple of pounds. He looks perfect for the race, especially if the ground stays good to soft. He has form with loads of these and pulls at the weights with loads of these and looks a well handicapped, second-season chaser. He’s you’re archetypal horse you look for in this race. I also want to mention THE DOYEN KING for Alan King who won this with Smad Place. I really like this horse and liked his comeback at Bangor when I don’t think he was fit and he ran really well to finish second to an unexposed rival of Christian Williams’. They were miles clear of Richmond Lake for Donald McCain who I’m sure was ready for that race. The Doyen King has a fascinating profile, he's run in six chases, all open handicaps, and I like the way he’s progressed from start to start. He’s a prominent racer who jumps well and won’t be lacking for fitness. He’s 16/1 and is more of an each-way option.

Hyland impresses at Cheltenham