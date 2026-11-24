Andrew Asquith, John Ingles and David Ord answer the key questions ahead of Saturday's Coral Gold Cup at Newbury.

Wendigo is favourite for Saturday – at 4/1 would you be for or against? Andrew Asquith: This has been a long-term target for Wendigo and he rightly heads the betting. I would have said the ground could possibly be too quick for him, but good ground didn’t appear to bother him on his return over two and a half miles at Carlisle last month, and the return to this longer trip is sure to suit. He’s almost certainly well treated from a mark of 147 for his handicap debut and it is hard to pick holes in his claims. John Ingles: There’s a lot to like about his chances, not least having that ideal second-season chaser profile. He won the John Francome at this meeting last year and wasn’t too far behind the top novices, being in the process of running a good race behind the likes of Kitzbuhel and Final Demand when coming down at the last in the Brown Advisory. A successful reappearance at Carlisle despite a shorter than ideal trip looked a perfect start to his campaign, especially with this race in mind, and he’s clear top in the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings. Throw in the fact that Jamie Snowden has won this race before, and he’s very much one to be with. David Ord: I’m relatively neutral. He’s definitely the right favourite and has a really good profile for the race. It was a good performance to win the Colin Parker on his return over a trip short of his best and he’s on a very fair mark based on his best runs as a novice chaser. Capable of better, he’s a leading player with the only worry a relative lack of experience in big-runner fields, if we indeed get one. He fell two out when last faced with a similar scenario in the Brown Advisory.

Paul Nicholls has a great record in the race – what do you think of Regent’s Stroll’s chances? DO: Paul is talking the talk and when he does that his horses usually walk the walk. For Regents Stroll to do so he has to settle on his first run back, something he patently failed to do in a novice chase here last term. However he improved with experience on that front last term and showed he stays three miles and beyond when second in the Grade One at Aintree in the spring. A lot to like if he consents to race properly, again. JI: He met Wendigo a couple of times last year, finishing behind him in the John Francome but faring much the better of the pair when second in the Mildmay at Aintree, though a line can probably be put through Wendigo’s running that day. Regent’s Stroll, who’ll be making his reappearance, is another with the right sort of profile and as you say his trainer has won this before, neither Denman (to whom he’s related) nor Kandoo Kid more recently needing a prep run beforehand. The worry perhaps is that he might not find it so easy to have things his own way in front in the likely large field but his jumping is an asset. AA: Regents Stroll has a similar profile to Wendigo and he was comfortably ahead of that rival off level weights when finishing runner-up in the Mildmay Novices’ Chase at Aintree on his final start. He proved his stamina for this trip on that occasion and he’s another who’s potentially well treated now back in a handicap, just 2lb higher than when finishing third in the Golden Miller at the Cheltenham Festival two starts back. He has to be high on the shortlist too.

Regent's Stroll - big fancy for Paul Nicholls

A few Irish entries in there – who’s your pick? JI: I’m not sure any of them are particularly well handicapped, but ROAD TO HOME is another seven-year-old in his second season over fences like the above pair. He was placed in the Kim Muir and bet365 Gold Cup in the spring, so already has experience of this type of race, and he belatedly got off the mark over fences on last month’s return at Galway. That should have put him spot on for this, and he’s another likely to be up with the pace. Willie Mullins hasn’t had much joy in this race since Total Recall in 2017 though. AA: ROAD TO HOME for Willie Mullins is the pick in my opinion. He belatedly opened his account over fences on his return at Galway last month, overcoming market weakness dropped markedly in trip. That was a good performance, really impressing in the jumping department, and he’s another who is sure to relish this return to further. There’s scope for further improvement at this distance and he has plenty of form on a sound surface. DO: ROAD TO HOME for me. He was in great form through the spring, finishing second in the Kim Muir and third in the Bet365 Gold Cup. This has been his target ever since and he got his head in front in a chase for the first time at Galway on his return. He’s crept up to 140 not but that gives him a nice racing weight in this, he’s seven rising eight, a potential improver who will relish conditions and a big run is expected.

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