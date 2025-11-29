Coral Gold Cup report and replay: Panic Attack completes big double

Panic Attack completed a huge handicap double when running away with the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury.

After the mare had won the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham two weeks ago, Dan Skelton was initially minded to aim her at a Listed mares’ race at Doncaster. Instead he switched sights to the heritage handicap and over six furlongs further than at Prestbury Park, and the 16/1 winner became the first horse to complete the double since Celestial Gold back in 2004. Tristan Durrell was always travelling sweetly aboard the winner who was clear when producing a bold leap at the last. And from there she was home and hosed, dispelling any stamina doubts as he thundered to the line to score by six-and-a-half lengths from Three Card Brag.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Speaking from Newcastle, Skelton told ITV Racing: "She's brilliant, absolutely fantastic and a credit to herself. 14 days later. I said to Bryan (Drew) who owns her, look if she was seven I probably wouldn't do this but she's nine. "I'm not saying she won't be around next year, of course she will, but when they're getting on a bit you have to race them when they're in form and she's clearly in the form of her life. Harry said to me earlier in the week 'go on, get on and run her'. "I entered her because at the entry stage I thought 'what if she is a mare now who wants a longer trip?' and it's worked out. Tristan gave her a phenomenal ride. He's the most improved rider I've ever had anything to do with in a short space of time. He deserves it. He's riding fantastically and if you work hard you get your chances, especially with us."

Panic Attack goes clear in the Coral Gold Cup

A jubilant Durrell said: “It is unbelievable. I’ve been at Dan’s for eight years now and I’ve put a lot of graft in. It is really nice that they are giving me the opportunities now and it is so nice to repay them. “Harry is a massive inspiration of mine. To step into his shoes and get the job done on a big day like this is very special. He did the Skelicopter and I’ll leave that to him, as that is his one, but this meant an awful lot to me. “I always used to watch this race as a kid. To be honest with you I felt a lot of pressure walking out after what happened at Newcastle with The New Lion. It was awful to see and I just wanted to go make it a better day really. “I just never looked behind me and I wanted to keep driving to the line as it was a long way. I was going so well turning in I just had to keep going forward. I didn’t know how far I won by, and I still don’t know. Everyone is telling me she won easily, but it is good to just win it. “I jumped the cross fence and she was going so well I thought if she was good enough, and she jumps well from here, she should win. It was a massive performance from her, and very brave of Dan to run her. It is just so nice that it has paid off. “It is amazing they are always putting the graft in at home. I get as much satisfaction as the yard having a winner as I do myself. That one felt very good though. “I suspect I will have plenty of beer tonight as I’m not riding tomorrow so we will give it a kick.”

Another big moment for owner Bryan Drew