Brian Hayes was originally declared to ride the Willie Mullins-trained seven-year-old but after final declarations on Thursday, the trainer's son and assistant confirmed he would be able to do the weight of 11-5 and pick up his first ever ride in the prestigious Grade 3 handicap.

Mullins told sportinglife.com: "I was thinking he was going to have 11 stone, so I was going to go up to Newcastle instead but the weights have gone up now to 11-5 for Road To Home, so we’re switching and I’m going to Newbury and and Brian Hayes will go up to ride Leader Allen in Newcastle (maiden hurdle).

"I’ve never ridden in the Coral Gold Cup and it’s a race I’ve always wanted to ride in. You read all the stories about Arkle winning it against Mill House, and obviously watching Denman and Bobs Worth and all those good horses, and I’m delighted to get the ride."

Road To Home comes into the contest on the back of a win over two and a quarter miles at Galway last month and, with course experience at Newbury and no issues over the prevailing ground, Mullins is anticipating a positive showing.

"I really can’t wait and the horse in great form as well," he said.

"He got a nice prep run and he won which was great. Obviously he has great handicap experience from last year, the Kim Muir and the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown. His profile ticks all the boxes. I think three miles two on a flat track will really suit him as well.

"He ran around Newbury last year, it was a little bit shorter over two mile four that day and I think going up to three mile two will suit. He stays that trip well.

"When you think back, the one that really sticks out would be Denman, the year he won it off that huge weight and obviously Ruby (Walsh) was having to humour him along at the start a bit as well. That’s the one that stands out for me, so I really can’t wait to to get a crack at putting our name on it."