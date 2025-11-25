Coral Gold Cup preview: Lucinda Russell hails Myretown ahead of Newbury

The eight-year-old is among the market leaders for the competitive handicap and will be making his seasonal reappearance having last been seen when running away with the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

The trainer told Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “I think he’s one of the best ones we’ve ever trained. He has that little side of being a freak, he’s a little bit different to other horses, he’s a very bold horse, he’d do anything for you, and he has a great heart.

“If he can be better than his handicap mark then we’ll be OK. It’s a big ask for him, he’s only a second season chaser and it’s the most competitive staying handicap there is so let’s see how he gets on.

“But he seems in very good form and had a good summer. He’s come out if it well and even though he hasn’t run, he’s been away three times for racecourse gallops including at Ayr where they let us school him round over two miles and jump their fences.

“He hasn’t had a race, but he’s had everything but have a race and hopefully he goes there in good form.”