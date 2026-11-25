David Ord is joined by Graham Cunningham, Ben Linfoot and Billy Nash for this week's edition.
The quartet look back on the action from Haydock and Punchestown last weekend, the John Durkan, Grey Dawning going back-to-back in the Betfair Chase and Lossiemouth's winning return.
That leads into a preview of this weekend's Fighting Fifth at Newcastle and the return of Mydaddypaddy plus Idaho Sun hopefully starting his campaign out in the Gerry Feilden.
There's a deep dive into the Coral Gold Cup, Billy has a look at the key action across the two days at Fairyhouse and much more.
The podcast is available through the usual outlets and you can listen via Spotify by clicking here.
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