The quartet look back on the action from Haydock and Punchestown last weekend, the John Durkan, Grey Dawning going back-to-back in the Betfair Chase and Lossiemouth's winning return.

That leads into a preview of this weekend's Fighting Fifth at Newcastle and the return of Mydaddypaddy plus Idaho Sun hopefully starting his campaign out in the Gerry Feilden.

There's a deep dive into the Coral Gold Cup, Billy has a look at the key action across the two days at Fairyhouse and much more.