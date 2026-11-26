Graham Clark rounds up the pick of the quotes ahead of Saturday's Coral Gold Cup including Jamie Snowden and Dan Skelton on their respective chances at Newbury.

JAMIE SNOWDEN, TRAINER WENDIGO “Wendigo has not missed a beat since his lovely seasonal debut at Carlisle, where he did very well to win. Not only has he not won on his seasonal debut in the past, but also things were against him really. "It was over two and a half miles, right handed, on good ground, and he was carrying the most weight, and he was the lowest rated in the race. Thankfully, the handicapper has left him off a mark of o147, and he goes there in great order. “He is a second season chaser, so you would like to think improvement is there, and he looks like he has improved from last season, which is what you want to see. “He goes there off a mark just one pound lower than Datsalrightgino did when he won the Coral Gold Cup, and they were both Grade Two winners as novice chasers. With Datsalrightgino we didn’t know if he would stay the trip, whereas we know Wendigo will stay the trip, and he will appreciate it. “He has been to Newbury twice. He won the John Francome last season, and he ran well in the Challow the season before. He seems to go well at the track, and hopefully he can go well again on Saturday."

DAN SKELTON, TRAINER MR HOPE STREET “We have had this race on the agenda for Mr Hope Street since Aintree in the spring. I feel having a run under the belt is a positive for the type of horse he is. He is a hard horse to get motivated at home without a run. He ran really well at Stratford over an inadequate trip. “For a moment, he looked like he was going to win the race, which I thought was going to be the reality of the situation, so I was very impressed with his first run this season. He is going to have a massive step up in class now, in a highly competitive race, with loads of runners. "It is going to be hard, but I don’t think there is ever an easy Coral Gold Cup, so he has got to step up and deliver. There is no doubt he is in the mix of a nice weight. He is a massive horse that has just needed time all over. Even as a novice hurdler he needed time, and I still think he is improving. Whether he can show massive improvement in a race like this, let’s see. PANIC ATTACK “Panic Attack is higher in the weights this year, that is why we are allowing Dominic Lewis to take ten pounds off. I think without the claim she has got a place chance, but with that weight off it brings her in with a chance of knocking on the door, and maybe with that claim, she can get through the door. “It is a lot to ask of a young rider, but he will do his best. We are not putting any expectations on him. She knows more about the game than he does. He is a tidy rider, and he has ridden her plenty at home. “She is a credit to herself, and she loves the game. She is tenacious, and a reproduction of last year makes her very threatening. We have gone the brave route, as we could have gone to Market Rasen on Thursday for a Listed mares’ chase, and she would have been a lot shorter in price. We have gone this route, and she deserves to be in the spotlight. “We were very conscious that we wanted to get her back out over regulation fences after she fell in the Grand National, so I would say she was just over the top on her last run at Perth. She went fresh into the Paddy Power last year. I wouldn’t say it surprised us, as we did think she could win that, but I often think having had a run is helpful going into this race. “While it is positive that Mr Hope Street has had a run, I can’t say it is a positive that she hasn’t, but she did win first time out last year, so I think it is less of an issue with her."

Panic Attack goes clear in the Coral Gold Cup

HERE COMES GEORGIE “Here Comes Georgie will run very well. I don’t think he is actually without a chance. He is a strange horse, as he isn’t one you could completely predict, or understand. He won at Cheltenham, but he got an unbelievable ride. “We were thinking to ourselves, is that all of our Christmases at once? It is possible that will be the best he will run in his life ever, but,if it is then he has still won a valuable handicap. “He went and ran at Aintree, but he went very cold in the hood, so we have taken that off, however he started staying on that day. One minute he is off the bridle, completely cold, and the next moment he goes to run off. All he does is stay, and I think he can stay on and pass a lot of horses here. “I think three and a quarter miles here will be better than the trip at Aintree, and I think the complexion of this race, off a light weight, will suit him. I do feel like there is more in his mark. I’m not saying he is the most likely winner, but there is something about it all that he isn’t without a chance. “His price is about right, as he could chuck in a weird run, but he is sure to stay the trip, he has got no weight, and the ground is no issue. I think it brings him into a place angle.”

JOHNSON WHITE, JOINT-TRAINER KAP VERT “I’m very happy for him to come in a little bit under the radar. It was only his fifth run over fences in the Scottish Grand National last season, so it was a big ask stepping up in distance on that ground as well, but he passed that with flying colours. “I think the race will suit him very well. I think he is very versatile, as regards to distance and ground. I was very pleased with the way he ran at Aintree on his first run back. As a result of that, he is two pounds well-in on Saturday. "He is not as fashionable as some of the others, but we will plough on quietly and slip in under the radar. “Although he is quite a stuffy horse, we could have got him fit at home, but I am happier going to Newbury having had a run, as opposed to having not had one. He wasn’t beaten far at Aintree, and the conditions wouldn’t have been ideal for him that day, as more of a stamina test would have suited him. "I couldn’t be happier with him, and I’m looking forward to running him. It is all looking good at the moment.”

Kap Vert wins the Coral Scottish Grand National

JOSH MOORE, JOINT-TRAINER HAVAILA “He had a great end to last season, but we will find out on Saturday if there is value in his handicap mark, or if that is his level. “We couldn’t be happier with him, but it is a big ask to have your first run of the season in a Coral Gold Cup, and we will see whether he is up to it. “We were hoping to run him on the Flat at Goodwood in October, but you know what the ground was like, and it probably came a week too soon, so we didn’t bother. “After deciding against that we had hoped to go to Cheltenham, but although they had rain there, it was probably still not great underneath, hopefully it will work out for the better. “He is a very consistent horse, and I think he is a versatile horse both trip and ground wise. “When I was a jockey I found the Coral Gold Cup a more gruelling race than the bet365 Gold Cup. There might be the Gold Cup horses that have been in the race before, but it is a proper test as they go a right gallop, and it is more of a test than the bet365 Gold Cup. It is an end-to-end gallop in the Coral Gold Cup, and that will suit him.”

Havaila on his way to bet365 Gold Cup glory

STUART EDMUNDS, TRAINER MIAMI MAGIC “We have had a nice run over hurdles before going for this, and we have had no interruptions going into the race. “I think he fits the right profile for the race, but so do some of the others, like Regent's Stroll and Wendigo. “Intially we were going to start him off back over fences, but we couldn’t find any ground that was suitable. That hurdle race at Newbury was on the Flat track, which meant it was that bit slower. “Touchwood, that fall at Aintree hasn’t knocked his confidence over fences, but you never know until you get to the track. However, from everything we have seen and done at home, he seems fine. “He had his last school over fences on Wednesday morning, which was all good, so we are very happy with him. Everything is all good, and all roads lead to Saturday. “Hopefully he can get into a nice rhythm around there, and if he does, he should be there at the finish.”

Miami Magic on his way to victory at Cheltenham