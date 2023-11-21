Coral Gold Cup gallops morning: Andrew McLaren verdict

Andrew McLaren was our man at Newbury's Coral Gold Cup gallops morning and he gets the inside track on three horses who took his eye.

Iron Bridge could be Welsh National springer Jonjo O’Neill brought Monbeg Genius - 8/1 and vying for favouritism for the Coral Gold Cup – to Newbury for a racecourse gallop on Tuesday morning after a mistake at the 16th fence saw his return at Ascot come to an early end. However just as interesting for the big staying handicap chases this season was the horse who joined him for a spin, Iron Bridge. He shaped well on a number of occasions last season, none more so than when just failing to pick up Autonomous Cloud at Uttoxeter over three-miles on his final start, and he’s a very smart young staying chaser who looks sure to improve as his stamina is drawn out even further. He was a bit late coming back into training this time after sustaining a broken jaw in a freak accident at home, but looked back in good form in his gallop and the Jackdaws Castle maestro has earmarked the Welsh National Trial for his comeback (interview below). He can be backed at 16/1 for the Christmas showpiece itself, odds which will be undoubtedly shorten if he makes a winning return.

Jonjo O'Neill on Monbeg Genius and Iron Bridge

Don’t underestimate Gino in Coral Gold Cup Datsalrightgino improved 20 lb over fences last season, chasing home Stage Star at Cheltenham before ending his campaign with a Grade 2 win at Ayr, and he enjoyed a spin around Newbury as Jamie Snowden readies him for the Coral Gold Cup. He has some strong course form to his name, finishing third in a hot novices’ handicap here over two-miles, and improvement came as he stepped up in trip later in the campaign. So although the 3m 1f 214y test will be unknown territory for him, it could be just what he wants. A 25/1 chance currently for Saturday week, a mark of 148 doesn’t look beyond him, especially on that Prestbury Park formline, and he’d be a player if the step up in trip brings out more progress as his handler hopes it might. The better the ground the better his chance so there's hope in the long-rage weather forecast too.

Jamie Snowden on Datsalrightgino

Hermes ready to go One of the most exciting stars on show on Tuesday morning, for me anyway, was Hermes Allen, who is set to make his highly anticipated debut over fences in the Grade 2 John Francome Novices’ Chase on the Friday of next week's meeting. A small setback means he’s been a bit behind the rest of the Nicholls team, but the 14-time champion trainer says he “can’t wait” to get him going and ranks the Irish point winner right up there with Stay Away Fay and Knappers Hill at the top of his novice chase team. That's some compliment when you consider the bright starts they've made over the larger obstacles and this fellow could just be the pick of the trio.