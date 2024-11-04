Coral Gold Cup at Newbury an option open for Bravemansgame

The Coral Gold Cup at Newbury could come under consideration for Bravemansgame after he was beaten into second place on his return to action in the Charlie Hall Chase on Saturday.

Having won the Wetherby feature in 2022 and filled the runner-up spot 12 months ago, the Paul Nicholls-trained nine-year-old was a hot favourite to make a successful start to his campaign in West Yorkshire, but was unable to reel in The Real Whacker. Nicholls admits he was expecting better and could now drop his charge back into handicap company and potentially fit him with headgear at Newbury on November 30. “I think he ran a good race, he just wasn’t good enough on the day. No excuses, really,” he said in his Betfair Ditcheat Diary on Monday. “He was ready, he’d been away. Just because some of ours have needed the run, it didn’t apply to him. He was well ready.

The Real Whacker (right) jumps for fun at Wetherby