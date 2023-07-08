Coral-Eclipse report and video replay: Paddington edges thriller

Paddington fended off market rival Emily Upjohn to win an intriguing Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

Aidan O’Brien’s upwardly mobile three-year-old was striking a blow for the Classic generation and was all-the-rage in the betting beforehand, sent off the 8/11 favourite. Fears the four-runner Group One would be a very tactical affair proved unfounded as eventual third West Wind Blows set strong fractions up front, tracked by the eventual winner. Paddington won a handicap at Naas in May before going on to win a Listed race at the Curragh, the Irish 2000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot. This was his first try at ten furlongs and the the runner-up ensured he had to stay every yard of it, going straight into pursuit as Ryan Moore set sail for home passing the two furlong marker. There was a moment inside the distance that it looked like the Coronation Cup heroine could be heading past the leader but Paddington had her covered, hitting the line hard and half-a-length in front. Where next is the big question surrounding the thriving winner and he’s evens from 2/1 for the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood and 7/2 from 5s with the Juddmonte International with Betfair and Paddy Power.

O’Brien said: “It went perfect and exactly like Ryan said. He said he would break early as Jamie’s horse (West Wind Blows) can be slow, and he said if he is he will probably take it off him after a little bit, but if he doesn’t, he would be happy to make his own running. “One thing Ryan said was he was surprised how easy he went through the race and how easy he was doing it. When he gets there, he waits a little bit but Ryan is very excited about him. He is a good bit heavier today than he was at Ascot which was a little bit of a surprise to us, but he didn’t look it (heavier). Everyone was delighted with him since Ascot and that is why we came here. “He is getting quicker when he is getting heavier like that. Ryan gave him an absolute peach. There were three others in the race but he was very confident going out as he knew what he was going to do, whether he was going to be in front or behind or whatever. I’m absolutely over the moon really. She (Emily Upjohn) is a very good filly and we saw in Epsom what she did. We know an older filly like that wasn’t going to lie down and we knew she was going to be following us. Ryan probably got there earlier than he wanted but he didn’t want to break his rhythm or disappoint him. It was the 100 per cent perfect thing to do. He has progressed with every single run. He is a serious horse.”

Paddington returns in triumph after the Coral-Eclipse

Goodwood likely to be next stop As to the future, an outing back over a mile in the Group One Qatar Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood on August 2nd could be next. The master of Ballydoyle continued: “The lads will decide (where he goes) and we will have a chat after a week. The lads will chat amongst themselves then they will talk to Ryan. I’d say there is a good chance he could be back there (Sussex Stakes). The plan after Ascot was to go for the Sussex Stakes but because he came out of the race so well that is why he was here. We don’t look at that ever (trainers’ championship). It is always about the horses and to do the right things by them. Whatever will be will be and that is how we approach every year. We make plans per horse. I never believe any horse wins until they are past the post, but Ryan was very confident. Moore told ITV Racing: “It went to plan but I don’t think we saw the best of my horse either. He brought me there very comfortably and then I felt a bit vulnerable in the middle of the track and exposed. It was like I was there waiting and a very good filly came running at him – she is seriously top-class. “He has got an awful lot of pace and gears – he’s all class really. He has done nothing wrong and for Aidan to freshen him up and bring him here shows he is a tough horse. We had very little doubt about the trip and he could get further because he is a very good horse. Class always exposes anything else. As a three year old, he has a very profile to Sir Mark’s Basilica as he has come here from a Guineas. This is a top-class colt and we’ll enjoy him.”