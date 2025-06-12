Coral-Eclipse Preview Podcast

Will Ombudsman cope with a different tactical set-up to the one which saw him sparkle at Royal Ascot?

How big a threat is Sosie?

What do they make of the Ballydoyle team – Camille Pissarro & Delacroix?

What about Ruling Court at the trip?

They also reflect on the Irish Derby Festival, news that Amo Racing have appointed trainer Kevin Philippart de Foy to take over at Freemason Lodge and pay tribute to Barry Hills and Kevin Prendergast.

Also available on Spotify etc...