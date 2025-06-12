Menu icon
Listen to the Racing Podcast

Coral-Eclipse Preview Podcast

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed July 02, 2025 · 4h ago

David Ord is joined by Ed Chamberlin, Graham Cunningham, Ben Linfoot and Billy Nash as they look ahead to a star-studded Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

Will Ombudsman cope with a different tactical set-up to the one which saw him sparkle at Royal Ascot?

How big a threat is Sosie?

What do they make of the Ballydoyle team – Camille Pissarro & Delacroix?

What about Ruling Court at the trip?

They also reflect on the Irish Derby Festival, news that Amo Racing have appointed trainer Kevin Philippart de Foy to take over at Freemason Lodge and pay tribute to Barry Hills and Kevin Prendergast.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

Also available on Spotify etc...

